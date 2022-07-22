JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Important Updates For Candidates Having Exam Centres Abroad, B.Arch Aspirants

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download JEE Main 2022 admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 July session. Meanwhile, the B.Arch/ B. Planning aspirants, candidates having exam centres abroad will get their hall ticket later.

According to NTA, "Admit Card of the Candidates who opted centres outside India will be displayed later on, as their exams are scheduled after July 25, 2022." "Admit Cards of the Candidates appearing in paper-2 (B.Arch/ B. Planning) of JEE (Main) 2022 Session-2 will also be displayed later on, as their exams are scheduled on July 30, 2022," it read.

The JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card is available to download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates can download hall ticket using application number and date of birth. To download the JEE Main 2022 admit card, click on the direct link- 'Download Admit Card for Paper 1 of JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2'. Then enter application number, date of birth and security pin. JEE Main 2022 admit card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

"In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2 (July 2022) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact at jeemain@nta.nic.in," it mentioned. NTA also advised candidates to read the subject-specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same.

For latest updates on JEE Main 2022 admit card, candidates are advised to visit the websites- nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in.