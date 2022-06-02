JEE Main 2022 Admit Card For Session 1 Expected Soon; Check Previous Year Question Papers, Analysis

JEE Main 2022 admit card soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main admit card for session 1 soon. The JEE Main 2022 session 1 has been scheduled to be held between June 20 and June 29. The JEE Main 2022 admit card can be downloaded by the applicants from the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in using JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth. The JEE Main 2022 papers -- BE, BTech and BArch and BPlanning papers will be conducted as Paper 1 and Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. NTA on Wednesday, June 1, has also reopened the JEE Main 2022 session 2 application portal. The JEE Mains 2nd attempt registration date is between June 1 and June 30.

NTA will also issue a self-declaration (undertaking) along with the JEE Main admit card. On the JEE Main self-declaration form, applicants will be asked to mention their recent travel history and health status. The JEE Main 2022 self-declaration undertaking is to be filled up in advance, before reaching the exam centre.

As per the JEE Main exam pattern, the BTech, BArch and BPlanning paper is conducted for multiple-choice questions and numerical questions. While the BE, or BTech, paper of JEE Mains will have three sections -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and will comprise 90 questions, the BArch paper, or Paper 2A, of JEE Main exam will have three sections -- Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Drawing. The BPlanning paper, or Paper 2B, of JEE Main will comprise Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning-based questions.

Last year, JEE Main was held in four sessions -- February, March, July and August-September.

JEE Main Session 1 Day 1 Last Year

According to a student in Delhi, most questions in JEE Main Physics came from Class 11’s Kinematics, while the Chemistry section had questions from Methodology, Electrochemistry, and were numerical based. The student saying his JEE Main paper was “good” to Careers360 also added that numerical questions in Physics and Chemistry were easy. However, questions on integration, complex numbers in the Mathematics section were difficult.

JEE Main Day 2 Session 1 Analysis

The JEE Main candidates found the paper ‘moderately tough’. The Mathematics section was found to be moderately tough and the Chemistry section was easier among the all three sections.

JEE Main Session 1 Day 3 Last Year

The BTech candidates found the paper a bit predictable with easy questions mostly based on the NCERT Class 11, Class 12 textbooks.

JEE Main Session 2

The exam analysis of one of the sessions in JEE Main Session 2 last year:

Btech Mathematics

Difficulty Level: Moderate to Tough

Majority questions from chapters in Calculus and Algebra

Weightage was given to chapters including Vectors, Matrices, Probability, 3D Geometry, Complex numbers in Algebra

No questions on Mathematical Reasoning

Btech Physics

Difficulty Level: Easy

Questions asked from Modern Physics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, AC Circuits, Semi-conductors and Communication devices

Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy

Error Analysis had 2 questions

Btech Chemistry

Difficulty Level: Moderate

Questions from Organic and Physical Chemistry were given more weightage as compared to Inorganic Chemistry

Numerical Based questions were tricky

JEE Main Session 3 Last Year

The JEE Main Session 3 paper held in the morning shift on July 27 was easy to moderate in terms of difficulty.

Session 4 JEE Main Last Year

JEE Main Analysis of BTech Maths

Difficulty Level: Moderate

Questions covered all chapters however weightage was given to chapters of Calculus and Algebra

Some good level questions were asked from Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral, Matrices, Progressions, Binomial Theorem, Permutation and Combination, Vectors and 3D Geometry

Few students reported that Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations

JEE Main BTech Physics Paper

Difficulty Level: Easy to Moderate

Questions asked from almost all chapters however weightage was given to chapters of Class 12

Some good questions were asked from Wave Optics, Current Electricity, Electrostatics, Electromagnetic Induction and Semiconductors

Numerical-based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy

Some students reported numerical section had tricky questions

