JEE Main 2022 Admit Card For July Exam Out; Key Points To Remember
JEE Main 2022: Along with the JEE Main admit card candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2022 July session have to bring the self-declaration form.
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
The Joint Entrance Examination Main 2022 (Jee Main 2022) admit card for the July 2022 session is out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made the JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit cards available on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the JEE Main admit card candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2022 July session have to bring the self-declaration form. JEE Main self-declaration form 2022 is a part of the admit card, printed on the first page. JEE main 2022 session 2 exam will start on July 25.
Latest: Use JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor to predict your all India rank based on June Percentile. Use Now
Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Latest: How To Crack JEE Main 2022. Check Now | JEE Main 2022 Sample papers. Download free
For Session 2: Just Study 32% of the JEE Main syllabus and Score up to 100% (Based on June'22 Session) . Download Now
Don't Miss: JEE Main Cut off for IITs & NITs, Check Now
However, NTA will make the admit cards for the candidates taking JEE Main 2022 July exam from foreign centres and those appearing for BArch and BPlanning papers available later on. The JEE Main Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning is scheduled to be held on July 30.
“Admit Card of the Candidates who opted centres outside India will be displayed later on, as their exams are scheduled after 25 July 2022,” NTA in a statement said.
It further added: “Admit Cards of the Candidates appearing in paper-2 (BArch, BPlanning) of JEE (Main) 2022 Session-2 will also be displayed later on, as their exams are scheduled on 30 July 2022.”
JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form, also called undertaking, will have to be signed by the parent beside candidates left-hand thumb impression and signature. It has been made mandatory for all the candidates to take the JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form without which entry inside the exam hall will not be allowed.
JEE Main July Exam Admit Card - Direct Link
JEE Main July 2022 Admit Card - Key Points
JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held from July 25
Students appearing for the JEE Main July 2022 exam have to carry with them the JEE Main 2022 admit card, the JEE Main undertaking form, an identity proof
JEE Main Undertaking 2022: Candidates will be required to fill the JEE Main self-declaration form 2022 and put their left-hand thumb impression and signature at the space provided
No bags will be allowed inside the JEE Main 2022 examination hall
Ballpen, hand sanitiser bottle and transparent water bottle will be permitted inside the JEE Main exam centre.