  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2022 Admit Card For July Exam Out; Key Points To Remember

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card For July Exam Out; Key Points To Remember

JEE Main 2022: Along with the JEE Main admit card candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2022 July session have to bring the self-declaration form.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 22, 2022 6:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Important Updates For Candidates Having Exam Centres Abroad, BArch Aspirants
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Released, How To Download
JEE Main 2022 July Exam: NTA Makes Image Correction Portal Live; Direct Link Here
JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Today; What To Check After Downloading JEE Session 2 Hall Ticket
NTA To Issue JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card Today; How To Download
JEE Main 2022 BArch, BPlanning Result For Session 1 Soon; Check List Of Top Architecture Colleges In India
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card For July Exam Out; Key Points To Remember
JEE admit card key points for July 2022 exam
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Main 2022 (Jee Main 2022) admit card for the July 2022 session is out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made the JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit cards available on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the JEE Main admit card candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2022 July session have to bring the self-declaration form. JEE Main self-declaration form 2022 is a part of the admit card, printed on the first page. JEE main 2022 session 2 exam will start on July 25.

Latest:  Use JEE Main 2022 Rank Predictor to predict your all India rank based on June Percentile. Use Now
Suggested: Try JEE Main 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Latest: How To Crack JEE Main 2022. Check Now | JEE Main 2022 Sample papers. Download free
For Session 2: Just Study 32% of the JEE Main syllabus and Score up to 100% (Based on June'22 Session) . Download Now
Don't Miss: JEE Main Cut off for IITs & NITs, Check Now

However, NTA will make the admit cards for the candidates taking JEE Main 2022 July exam from foreign centres and those appearing for BArch and BPlanning papers available later on. The JEE Main Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning is scheduled to be held on July 30.

“Admit Card of the Candidates who opted centres outside India will be displayed later on, as their exams are scheduled after 25 July 2022,” NTA in a statement said.

It further added: “Admit Cards of the Candidates appearing in paper-2 (BArch, BPlanning) of JEE (Main) 2022 Session-2 will also be displayed later on, as their exams are scheduled on 30 July 2022.”

JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form, also called undertaking, will have to be signed by the parent beside candidates left-hand thumb impression and signature. It has been made mandatory for all the candidates to take the JEE Main 2022 self-declaration form without which entry inside the exam hall will not be allowed.
JEE Main July Exam Admit Card - Direct Link

JEE Main July 2022 Admit Card - Key Points

  • JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held from July 25

  • Students appearing for the JEE Main July 2022 exam have to carry with them the JEE Main 2022 admit card, the JEE Main undertaking form, an identity proof

  • JEE Main Undertaking 2022: Candidates will be required to fill the JEE Main self-declaration form 2022 and put their left-hand thumb impression and signature at the space provided

  • No bags will be allowed inside the JEE Main 2022 examination hall

  • Ballpen, hand sanitiser bottle and transparent water bottle will be permitted inside the JEE Main exam centre.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Out) LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Result Link At Cbseresults.nic.in
Live | CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Out) LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Result Link At Cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Tops Institution-Wise
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Tops Institution-Wise
No More Girls And Boys Only Schools In Kerala, Orders Child Rights Panel
No More Girls And Boys Only Schools In Kerala, Orders Child Rights Panel
NMC Has Not Approved Transfer Of Returning Foreign Medical Students In Indian Institutes: Government
NMC Has Not Approved Transfer Of Returning Foreign Medical Students In Indian Institutes: Government
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Trivandrum Tops Region-Wise; Check Complete List
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Trivandrum Tops Region-Wise; Check Complete List
.......................... Advertisement ..........................