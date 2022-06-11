Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held from June 20 to 29

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) admit card this week. Sources in NTA told Careers360, JEE Main 2022 hall ticket will be released by Sunday, June 12. JEE Main 2022 hall ticket will be available to download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, candidates can download using roll number and date of birth.

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now! Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!). Download Now! Download Free: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Here! | 2022 Sample Paper

JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held from June 20 to 29. Just a week left for the engineering entrance exam 2022, candidates might be at their last leg of preparation. The experts have suggested few preparation tips that will help candidates to score well in the JEE Main exam 2022. According to Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Noida head, speed and accuracy will be the key to ace in the engineering entrance. Mr. Batlish advised students to keep revising their chapter well and practice test analysis. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022: Prepare For Engineering Entrance Exam With These Previous Year Question Papers

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JEE Main 2022: How To Prepare In Last One Month?

Keep the syllabus of JEE Main ready and follow it till the exam Refer the study material from authentic sources required for JEE preparation Prepare a realistic timetable as per the time available Remove all unnecessary distractions and make a habit of studying every day at the same time. Make notes while studying any chapter, this will lessen your time during revision. Complete the assignments on time and avoid backlogs. Keep revising what you are studying Practice Test Analysis after every Test you take and learn from mistakes Stay disciplined and consistent Keep time to take short breaks while you are preparing You may practice meditation or Yoga for rejuvenation.

Sarita Khokhar, Academic Coordinator XI-XII Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad told Careers360 that candidates should focus on mock tests to ace in the engineering entrance. "Mock tests are essentially practice papers that are created entirely based on the most recent exam pattern and curriculum for the examination. These are simulations of actual tests that hopefuls can use to determine their true potential," the teacher said. She also advised students to focus on time management and weak concepts.

JEE Main 2022 July session will be held on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30. The application process JEE Main session 2 is on, candidates can apply till June 30 till 9 PM. They need to apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in.