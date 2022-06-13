  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Link To Be Activated By June 15: NTA

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Link To Be Activated By June 15: NTA

NTA JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The hall ticket will be available to download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in by June 15

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 13, 2022 12:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Soon; Know Exam Pattern, Preparation Tips
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Soon; Last-Minute Preparation Tips
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Likely This Week
NTA JEE Main Admit Card Expected Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card For Session 1 Expected Soon; Check Previous Year Question Papers, Analysis
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Form Out; Details Here
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Link To Be Activated By June 15: NTA
JEE Main 2022 will be held from June 20 to 29
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NTA JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) by Wednesday, June 15. Sources in NTA told Careers360 that the JEE Main 2022 admit card link can be activated any time before June 15. Asked whether JEE Main 2022 admit card link can be activated on Monday, June 13? Sources could not confirm, saying, "JEE Main 2022 hall ticket link can be activated any time, students should check the official website to download the hall ticket."

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now!

Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!)Download Now!

Download Free: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Here! | 2022 Sample Paper

Students can download the JEE Main 2022 admit card using roll number and date of birth. NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 session 1 from June 20 to 29.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How To Download At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

  1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on download 'JEE Main 2022' admit card link
  3. Use your log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth
  4. JEE Main 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen
  5. Download JEE Main admit card, take a print out for further reference.

For the students who are preparing for JEE Main 2022, Sarita Khokhar, Academic Coordinator XI-XII, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad has provided some tips to ace in the engineering entrance.

JEE Main 2022: Important Preparation Tips To Follow

Time management: Taking a sufficient number of mock tests will assist students in determining how long it will take them to complete the paper. They will also be able to enhance their speed and accuracy in answering all of the questions

Real-Life experience: Mock tests give students close to real-life experience by putting them into the exam-like situation. The more tests students take, the more at ease they are in a real test

Identifying weak concepts: Taking and analyzing the mock test will help students identify the areas they are unfamiliar with and for which they need additional effort, more focus, and extra practice

Self-evaluation: Taking mock tests allows students to assess their progress, allowing them to discover their strengths and limitations, as well as avoid mistakes after addressing their flaws. Mocks also assist students in determining their current level of preparedness, which is critical.

JEE Main 2022 session 2 application process link will be closed by June 30, the students can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. The session 2 will be held on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30.

Click here for more Education News
National Testing Agency (NTA) JEE Main 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Class 10 Result At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Soon; Link, Marksheet
Live | RBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan Class 10 Result At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Soon; Link, Marksheet
Uttar Pradesh Board UPMSP Likely To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 This Week: Official
Uttar Pradesh Board UPMSP Likely To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 This Week: Official
RBSE 10th Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check
RBSE 10th Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check
Institutes Like IIM Amritsar Improving Quality Of Education: Union Minister Subhas Sarkar
Institutes Like IIM Amritsar Improving Quality Of Education: Union Minister Subhas Sarkar
Rajasthan Class 10 Result For 2022 RBSE Exam For Over 10 Lakh Students Today
Rajasthan Class 10 Result For 2022 RBSE Exam For Over 10 Lakh Students Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................