NTA JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) by Wednesday, June 15. Sources in NTA told Careers360 that the JEE Main 2022 admit card link can be activated any time before June 15. Asked whether JEE Main 2022 admit card link can be activated on Monday, June 13? Sources could not confirm, saying, "JEE Main 2022 hall ticket link can be activated any time, students should check the official website to download the hall ticket."

Students can download the JEE Main 2022 admit card using roll number and date of birth. NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 session 1 from June 20 to 29.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: How To Download At Jeemain.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on download 'JEE Main 2022' admit card link Use your log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth JEE Main 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen Download JEE Main admit card, take a print out for further reference.

For the students who are preparing for JEE Main 2022, Sarita Khokhar, Academic Coordinator XI-XII, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad has provided some tips to ace in the engineering entrance.

JEE Main 2022: Important Preparation Tips To Follow

Time management: Taking a sufficient number of mock tests will assist students in determining how long it will take them to complete the paper. They will also be able to enhance their speed and accuracy in answering all of the questions

Real-Life experience: Mock tests give students close to real-life experience by putting them into the exam-like situation. The more tests students take, the more at ease they are in a real test

Identifying weak concepts: Taking and analyzing the mock test will help students identify the areas they are unfamiliar with and for which they need additional effort, more focus, and extra practice

Self-evaluation: Taking mock tests allows students to assess their progress, allowing them to discover their strengths and limitations, as well as avoid mistakes after addressing their flaws. Mocks also assist students in determining their current level of preparedness, which is critical.

JEE Main 2022 session 2 application process link will be closed by June 30, the students can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. The session 2 will be held on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30.