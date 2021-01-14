JEE Main 2021 Registration Date: Why Not To Apply On The Last Day

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the JEE Main login 2021 application window for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) February session on January 16, 2021. Students who are yet to apply online for JEE Main 2021 February session can register online at jeemain.nta.nic.in before the last date. Students should not wait for the JEE Main 2021 registration last date to fill the application form, as due to heavy traffic or load in the JEE Main login 2021 window, the JEE Main 2021 application form official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in -- might crash or get slower and thereby cause inconveniences to the students.

Although NTA will open the JEE Main application correction window for the students to make corrections on the filled in JEE main online application, students must be extra careful and should see to it that the JEE application form 2021 is filled in correctly. The JEE Main correction date as determined by the testing agency is between January 19 and January 21.

JEE Main Login 2021: FAQs

What happens if the candidate forgets to book a slot while filing the application?

Though, NTA allows the candidates to rectify or add missing details during the JEE Main application correction dates but it also has the option of assigning a slot to the candidate itself in case that entry is left empty.

What happens if the candidate forgets to self-attest or add their name along with their photograph in the online application form?

The JEE Main 2021 application form will not be cancelled in case the candidates do not put their signatures. In the current scenario when the JEE Main application process is completely online, candidates will have to upload their e-signature and a soft copy of the photograph in the designated places.