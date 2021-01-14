  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2021: Why Not To Register Online On The Last Date

JEE Main 2021: Why Not To Register Online On The Last Date

Students should not wait for the JEE Main 2021 registration last date to fill the application form, as due to heavy traffic or load in the JEE Main login 2021 window, the JEE Main 2021 application form official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in -- might crash or get slower.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 14, 2021 4:27 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Amazon India Launches Academy To Help Students Prepare For JEE
JEE Main 2021, SRMJEEE, BITSAT: All You Need To Know About Latest Engineering Admissions
JEE Main 2021 Registration Closing Soon; Here's The Last Minute Check List
JEE Main 2021: 10 Days Left To Apply For Engineering Entrance Exam
JEE Main 2021 February: How To Take Advantage Of New Exam Pattern
"JEE Advanced 2021 Dates, IIT Eligibility Criteria On January 7": Education Minister
JEE Main 2021: Why Not To Register Online On The Last Date
JEE Main 2021 Registration Date: Why Not To Apply On The Last Day
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the JEE Main login 2021 application window for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) February session on January 16, 2021. Students who are yet to apply online for JEE Main 2021 February session can register online at jeemain.nta.nic.in before the last date. Students should not wait for the JEE Main 2021 registration last date to fill the application form, as due to heavy traffic or load in the JEE Main login 2021 window, the JEE Main 2021 application form official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in -- might crash or get slower and thereby cause inconveniences to the students.

Although NTA will open the JEE Main application correction window for the students to make corrections on the filled in JEE main online application, students must be extra careful and should see to it that the JEE application form 2021 is filled in correctly. The JEE Main correction date as determined by the testing agency is between January 19 and January 21.

Also Read JEE Main 2021 February: How To Take Advantage Of New Exam Pattern

JEE Main Login 2021: FAQs

  1. What happens if the candidate forgets to book a slot while filing the application?
    Though, NTA allows the candidates to rectify or add missing details during the JEE Main application correction dates but it also has the option of assigning a slot to the candidate itself in case that entry is left empty.

  1. What happens if the candidate forgets to self-attest or add their name along with their photograph in the online application form?
    The JEE Main 2021 application form will not be cancelled in case the candidates do not put their signatures. In the current scenario when the JEE Main application process is completely online, candidates will have to upload their e-signature and a soft copy of the photograph in the designated places.

  1. What if the candidate wishes to change their choice of city for the examination centre or has filled any wrong choice for the city?
    The JEE Main 2021 candidates have the option to give three options for the city in which they could appear for the examination. In case, the candidates want to change their choice of city, they can only do so in the next JEE Main attempt.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2021 JEE Main 2021 Date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Uttarakhand: Schools Can Collect Fees From Class 10, 12 Students
Uttarakhand: Schools Can Collect Fees From Class 10, 12 Students
School Principals Welcome Decision To Reopen Schools For Class 10, 12 Students
School Principals Welcome Decision To Reopen Schools For Class 10, 12 Students
Uttar Pradesh To Get 51 New Government, 28 Private Colleges Soon
Uttar Pradesh To Get 51 New Government, 28 Private Colleges Soon
Karnataka Releases KCET 2020 Final Seat Allotment Result; Direct Link
Karnataka Releases KCET 2020 Final Seat Allotment Result; Direct Link
IIT Delhi Automobile Club Claims Victory In International Formula Student Competition
IIT Delhi Automobile Club Claims Victory In International Formula Student Competition
.......................... Advertisement ..........................