JEE Main 2021: Exam For B.Arch, B.Planning Courses To Be Held In February, May

JEE Main 2021: Two Attempts For BArch, BPlanning; Must Apply For February Session

The online application window for Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE 2021) examination will be closing on January 16. BTech, BArch and BPlanning students can apply at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Architecture and planning candidates will be attempting JEE Main Paper 2 and JEE Main Paper 3 respectively while JEE Main Paper 1 will be for BTech candidates. This year, the National Testing Agency will be conducting the JEE Main 2021 examination four times in the months of February, March, April and May. The first attempt will be from February 23 to 26. BArch and BPlanning students can only appear for February and May attempts.

JEE Main Paper-2, Paper-3 candidates

Those who will be appearing for the architecture and planning papers have been given only two chances in a year to attempt the national-level entrance examination. The dates for the second attempt in May have not been declared yet, though they are likely to fall between the CBSE board exams 2021 and other state board exams. Hence, such candidates have been advised to appear for the February attempt as well and not rely on the May exam.

JEE Main 2020 qualifying candidates

As a one-off rule this year, the NTA has allowed the qualifying candidates of JEE Main 2020 who were not able to appear for the JEE Advanced 2020 due to COVID-19 situation to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 without reappearing for JEE Main 2021. Additional seats would be allocated in the IITs for such candidates who would qualify JEE Advanced 2021.

Such candidates will have to register themselves for JEE Main 2021 if they wish to gain admission in various National Institutes of Technology (NIT) across the country. There are a total of 31 NITs which will be admitting the Btech students through JEE 2021 marks.

In addition to this, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow will also consider the JEE Main 2021 scores instead of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE).

NTA had released the JEE Main 2021 information bulletin along with the announcement of the dates on its official website. The BTech, BArch and BPlanning candidates have been advised to refer to that bulletin for further details.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had declared the date for JEE Advanced 2021 in an online Twitter session. He said that the JEE Advanced 2021 will be held on July 3. IIT Kharagpur will be conducting the examination after the final JEE Main 2021 merit list will be released. The examination will be held in two shifts— 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The JEE Advanced 2021 application window will be opened after releasing JEE Main 2021 merit list.