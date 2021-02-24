List Of Top-Ranked Engineering Colleges
The Ministry of Education releases the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list to rank the higher technical institutes in India including the Indian Institutes of Technology with respect to their performances in terms of the courses offered, infrastructure, research work, industry
The Ministry of Education releases the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list each year to rank the higher technical institutes in India including the Indian Institutes of Technology with respect to their performances in terms of the courses offered, infrastructure, research work, industry connect and alumnae.
The rankings are announced in ten different categories including Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental Architecture, and Law.
In the field of engineering, the NIRF 2020 list featured 17 IITs apart from the other engineering institutes based on their teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.
Check here which all engineering colleges got the higher rankings in the NIRF list 2020.
College Name
NIRF Score
Overall NIRF Ranking
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
89.93
1
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
88.08
2
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
85.08
3
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
82.18
4
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
80.56
5
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
76.29
6
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
74.90
7
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
66.44
8
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
64.10
9
Indian Institute of Technology Indore
62.88
10
Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi
62.54
11
Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad
62.06
12
National Institute of Technology Karnataka
61.30
13
Anna University
59.89
14
Vellore Institute of Technology
59.32
15
National Institute of Technology Rourkela
59.29
16
Jadavpur University
59.23
17
Institute of Chemical Technology
58.70
18
National Institute of Technology Warangal
57.76
19
Amrita School of Engineering
57.37
20
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology
57.14
21
Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
56.80
22
National Institute of Technology Calicut
56.56
23
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
56.15
24
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
55.95
25
Out of the above Institutes, the IITs conduct admission on the basis of Joint Entrance Examination, including its two stages JEE Main and JEE Advanced.