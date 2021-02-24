List Of Top-Ranked Engineering Colleges

The Ministry of Education releases the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list to rank the higher technical institutes in India including the Indian Institutes of Technology with respect to their performances in terms of the courses offered, infrastructure, research work, industry

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Feb 24, 2021 5:18 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Educational Institutions Should Try To Make Students Capable Citizens Of Modern World: President Kovind
President Attends Convocation Ceremony At Gujarat University
Jamia Millia Islamia Holds Discussion On Teaching Chinese Language In India
IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Technology For Eco-Friendly, Energy Efficient Cookstoves
Prime Minister Warns Against Dangers Of Climate Change While Addressing IIT Kharagpur Convocation
‘IITs Have To Be Taken To Next Level’: PM Modi At IIT Kharagpur Convocation
List Of Top-Ranked Engineering Colleges
List Of Top-Ranked Engineering Colleges
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Education releases the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list each year to rank the higher technical institutes in India including the Indian Institutes of Technology with respect to their performances in terms of the courses offered, infrastructure, research work, industry connect and alumnae.

The rankings are announced in ten different categories including Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental Architecture, and Law.

In the field of engineering, the NIRF 2020 list featured 17 IITs apart from the other engineering institutes based on their teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

Check here which all engineering colleges got the higher rankings in the NIRF list 2020.

College Name

NIRF Score

Overall NIRF Ranking

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

89.93

1

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

88.08

2

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

85.08

3

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

82.18

4

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

80.56

5

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

76.29

6

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

74.90

7

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

66.44

8

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

64.10

9

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

62.88

10

Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi

62.54

11

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad

62.06

12

National Institute of Technology Karnataka

61.30

13

Anna University

59.89

14

Vellore Institute of Technology

59.32

15

National Institute of Technology Rourkela

59.29

16

Jadavpur University

59.23

17

Institute of Chemical Technology

58.70

18

National Institute of Technology Warangal

57.76

19

Amrita School of Engineering

57.37

20

Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology

57.14

21

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

56.80

22

National Institute of Technology Calicut

56.56

23

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

56.15

24

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

55.95

25


Out of the above Institutes, the IITs conduct admission on the basis of Joint Entrance Examination, including its two stages JEE Main and JEE Advanced.

Click here for more Education News
NIRF 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: BTech Exam Shift 2 Begins, Students' Reactions, Papers Analysis
Live | JEE Main 2021 Live Updates: BTech Exam Shift 2 Begins, Students' Reactions, Papers Analysis
Rajasthan Budget 2021: 50 New Government Schools, Upgradation Of 100 State Schools Announced
Rajasthan Budget 2021: 50 New Government Schools, Upgradation Of 100 State Schools Announced
India Toy Fair Registrations Cross One Million Mark
India Toy Fair Registrations Cross One Million Mark
JEE Main 2021: Second Shift From 3 PM, Seating Area To Be Sanitized Before Exam Begins
JEE Main 2021: Second Shift From 3 PM, Seating Area To Be Sanitized Before Exam Begins
JEE Main 2021 Exam Analysis: Students Find BTech Paper 'Moderate To Easy'
JEE Main 2021 Exam Analysis: Students Find BTech Paper 'Moderate To Easy'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................