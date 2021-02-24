List Of Top-Ranked Engineering Colleges

The Ministry of Education releases the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list each year to rank the higher technical institutes in India including the Indian Institutes of Technology with respect to their performances in terms of the courses offered, infrastructure, research work, industry connect and alumnae.

The rankings are announced in ten different categories including Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental Architecture, and Law.

In the field of engineering, the NIRF 2020 list featured 17 IITs apart from the other engineering institutes based on their teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

Check here which all engineering colleges got the higher rankings in the NIRF list 2020.

College Name NIRF Score Overall NIRF Ranking Indian Institute of Technology Madras 89.93 1 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 88.08 2 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 85.08 3 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 82.18 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 80.56 5 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 76.29 6 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 74.90 7 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 66.44 8 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli 64.10 9 Indian Institute of Technology Indore 62.88 10 Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi 62.54 11 Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad 62.06 12 National Institute of Technology Karnataka 61.30 13 Anna University 59.89 14 Vellore Institute of Technology 59.32 15 National Institute of Technology Rourkela 59.29 16 Jadavpur University 59.23 17 Institute of Chemical Technology 58.70 18 National Institute of Technology Warangal 57.76 19 Amrita School of Engineering 57.37 20 Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology 57.14 21 Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar 56.80 22 National Institute of Technology Calicut 56.56 23 Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar 56.15 24 Indian Institute of Technology Ropar 55.95 25





Out of the above Institutes, the IITs conduct admission on the basis of Joint Entrance Examination, including its two stages JEE Main and JEE Advanced.