JEE Main 2021: Top Architecture Colleges In India

Image credit: Shutterstock List of top Architecture institutions in India

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is conducted for admission to Engineering, Planning, and Architecture courses. The second paper – for BArch and BPlanning – was conducted during the first session of JEE Main 2021 and it will be held again in the fourth and final session. While BArch admission at National Institutes of Technology (NITs) is based on JEE Main result, those who want to study the programme at an IIT will have to clear the JEE Advanced, and the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Details about the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 will be announced later.

Here is a list of top institutions for Architecture in India as per NIRF 2020 rankings. Note that some of these institutes use separate entrance exams for UG admissions.

Top Architecture Institutes Of India

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur IIT Roorkee National Institute of Technology Calicut Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal NIT Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada Jamia Millia Islamia College of Engineering Trivandrum Manipal Academy of Higher Education Birla Institute of Technology BMS College of Architecture Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Aligarh Muslim University Thiagarajar College of Engineering Anna University NIT Hamirpur Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for the fourth session of JEE Main. Both Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) students can apply up to August 11 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled for August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2, 2021.