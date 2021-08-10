JEE Main 2021: Top Architecture Colleges In India

  • Home
Here is a list of top institutions for Architecture in India as per NIRF 2020 rankings. Note that some of these institutes use separate entrance exams for UG admissions.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 10, 2021 6:46 pm IST

List of top Architecture institutions in India
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is conducted for admission to Engineering, Planning, and Architecture courses. The second paper – for BArch and BPlanning – was conducted during the first session of JEE Main 2021 and it will be held again in the fourth and final session. While BArch admission at National Institutes of Technology (NITs) is based on JEE Main result, those who want to study the programme at an IIT will have to clear the JEE Advanced, and the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Details about the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 will be announced later.

Here is a list of top institutions for Architecture in India as per NIRF 2020 rankings. Note that some of these institutes use separate entrance exams for UG admissions.

Top Architecture Institutes Of India

  1. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

  2. IIT Roorkee

  3. National Institute of Technology Calicut

  4. Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University

  5. School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi

  6. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology

  7. School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal

  8. NIT Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)

  9. School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada

  10. Jamia Millia Islamia

  11. College of Engineering Trivandrum

  12. Manipal Academy of Higher Education

  13. Birla Institute of Technology

  14. BMS College of Architecture

  15. Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology

  16. Aligarh Muslim University

  17. Thiagarajar College of Engineering

  18. Anna University

  19. NIT Hamirpur

  20. Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for the fourth session of JEE Main. Both Paper 1 (BE/BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) students can apply up to August 11 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled for August 26, 27, 31, and September 1, 2, 2021.

