JEE Main 2021: Today Is The Last Day To Register For Third Session

Image credit: Shutterstock Apply for JEE Main 2021 third session by the end of the day

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2021 third session today, July 8. Engineering aspirants who have still have not applied for JEE Main 2021 can register online through the official website of JEE-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application fee can be paid till 11.50 pm.

Recommended: Download Free JEE Main Question Papers. Click Here | Improve Your Score with JEE Main Rank Booster. Know More

The examination will be conducted from July 20 to July 25, 2021. In order to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cities has been increased from232 to 334.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The number of examination centres in every shift will also be increased from 660 to 828.

JEE Main Exam 2021: How To Apply

Candidates can apply online by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website of JEE Main-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main 2021 registration link available on the homepage.

A new page will open. Enter your registration or login details.

Fill in the application form and make pay the application fees.

Download the confirmation page and keep it safe for future use

“The total number of candidates who have already registered earlier for the April session is 6.80 lakh and for the May session is 6.09 lakh. But after receiving numerous representations from the candidates to re-open the Online Application window for JEE (Main) — 2021 April Session, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to apply for/withdraw from the remaining JEE(Main) 2021 Sessions (April and May),” NTA’s official notification said.