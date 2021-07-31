JEE Main 2021: Third Session Exam Results, Cut-Off Likely In First Week Of August

JEE Main results likely soon

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results for the third session will likely be declared on the first week of August 2021. JEE Main 2021 was held from July 20 to July 27. The tests held in two shifts have been administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes.

This year, over seven lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Main 2021 third session. To check the JEE Main result 2021, candidates can use the JEE Main login ids and insert their application numbers and passwords or dates of birth.

NTA also had to reschedule JEE Main 2021 dates for the students appearing from some parts of Maharashtra in view of floods and landslides. The re-exams for those students will be held on August 3-4.

How To Download JEE Main Results

Open the JEE Main 2021 Portal -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the "View result/Score card" link

Login using JEE Main 2021 Application Number and Date of Birth

Result will be displayed on screen

Download the result and take a print of it

JEE Main result 2021 will mention details of the percentile scores of NTA, all India rank of the candidates and the overall JEE Main cut off 2021. The result of JEE Main will decide the candidates’ eligibility for JEE Advanced 2021.

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) for the admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held at the end of September. The top 2,50,000 candidates who qualify in JEE Main 2020 will become eligible to register and appear in JEE Advanced.

All those students who have taken the BE/ BTech paper on the first shift of JEE Main 2021 session 3 on July 20 had reviewed the paper as moderate. While the Btech/ BE paper held on the second day, third day and the fourth day of the JEE Main third session had a “balanced paper in terms of coverage of chapters”.