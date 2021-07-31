  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2021: Third Session Exam Results, Cut-Off Likely In First Week Of August

JEE Main 2021: Third Session Exam Results, Cut-Off Likely In First Week Of August

JEE Main 2021: The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 3 will likely be declared in the first week of August.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 31, 2021 9:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key For Session 3 Out, Direct Link Here
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card For Re-Exam Released
JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis: Expert Says Morning Shift Was “Easy To Moderate”
JEE Main Session 3 Last Day Analysis Of Forenoon Shift: “Moderate-Level Paper”, Say Students
JEE Main Third Session Analysis Of Day 3 Forenoon Shift: “Balanced Paper”, Say Students
JEE Main 2021: Day 3 Of Third Session Today
JEE Main 2021: Third Session Exam Results, Cut-Off Likely In First Week Of August
JEE Main results likely soon
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results for the third session will likely be declared on the first week of August 2021. JEE Main 2021 was held from July 20 to July 27. The tests held in two shifts have been administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes.

Applications Update: UPES applications closing soon | 97% Placements record | JEE scores accepted  APPLY NOWRecommended: Free Download JEE Main Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

This year, over seven lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Main 2021 third session. To check the JEE Main result 2021, candidates can use the JEE Main login ids and insert their application numbers and passwords or dates of birth.

NTA also had to reschedule JEE Main 2021 dates for the students appearing from some parts of Maharashtra in view of floods and landslides. The re-exams for those students will be held on August 3-4.

How To Download JEE Main Results

  1. Open the JEE Main 2021 Portal -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

  1. Click on the "View result/Score card" link

  1. Login using JEE Main 2021 Application Number and Date of Birth

  1. Result will be displayed on screen

  1. Download the result and take a print of it

JEE Main result 2021 will mention details of the percentile scores of NTA, all India rank of the candidates and the overall JEE Main cut off 2021. The result of JEE Main will decide the candidates’ eligibility for JEE Advanced 2021.

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) for the admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held at the end of September. The top 2,50,000 candidates who qualify in JEE Main 2020 will become eligible to register and appear in JEE Advanced.

All those students who have taken the BE/ BTech paper on the first shift of JEE Main 2021 session 3 on July 20 had reviewed the paper as moderate. While the Btech/ BE paper held on the second day, third day and the fourth day of the JEE Main third session had a “balanced paper in terms of coverage of chapters”.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2021 JEE Main 2021 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Latest Updates On CBSE Class 10 Result Date
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: Latest Updates On CBSE Class 10 Result Date
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result Declared 2021 Live: Class 12 Science, Commerce Result Out
Live | CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result Declared 2021 Live: Class 12 Science, Commerce Result Out
CAT 2021 Dates Announced; Application Begins From August 4
CAT 2021 Dates Announced; Application Begins From August 4
West Bengal WBCHSE Declares Class 12 Vocational Results
West Bengal WBCHSE Declares Class 12 Vocational Results
Manipur Board Releases Class 10 Result 2021 Today
Manipur Board Releases Class 10 Result 2021 Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................