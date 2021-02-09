JEE Main 2021: Tips To Learn Maths Formulae, Physics Equations

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the February session of Joint Entrance Examination Main 2021 (JEE Main 2021) from February 23 to February 26 in a computer-based mode across various JEE Main exam centres. While the preparation period is almost over, candidates need to stay calm, hydrated and focus only on the already studied topics.

JEE aspirants can check the below-mentioned tips to memorise Mathematics formulae and Physics equations to score high in JEE Main February 2021 exam.

JEE Main Preparation Tips To Memorise Maths Formula, Physics Equations

Keep the concepts clear and go through the formulae, shortcuts, and get familiar with them Understand the Maths formula and Physics equation by solving problems and practising JEE Main mock test papers Write the Maths formulae and Physics equations and keep checking them Implement the concepts and use the shortcut methods to answer JEE Main 2021 questions in minimum time Use memory techniques like creating a story and using the sequence of the story to revise the JEE Main Mathematics formula and JEE Main Physics equation Learn and practice the derivation of each Mathematics formula Set a fixed time to revise the already learnt Maths formula and Physics equation Remove distractions and stay relaxed, focussed. Learning Mathematics formulae and Physics equations require a relaxed mind Check previous year questions to know the sources and weightage of topics Be positive, confident and take proper sleep

As per the information bulletin JEE Main 2021, the engineering entrance test will be held for aspirants seeking an undergraduate degree in engineering from institutions including NITs and IIITs. The top JEE Main rank holders will be able to apply for JEE Advanced for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The JEE Main 2021 admit card for February session is yet to be released. Once released, candidates can access the hall ticket of jee main 2021 from the JEE Main login window at jeemain.nta.nic.in.