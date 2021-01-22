Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 Syllabus Released For BTech, BArch; Check Subject Wise Topics

Syllabus of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 has been announced. Candidates who will take the Engineering entrance exam can now visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in to download the syllabus. The syllabus has been released for both paper 1 and paper 2, containing topics from which questions will be asked in BTech, BArch and BPlanning papers. The first session of JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to take place in February.

JEE Main 2021 Syllabus: Direct Link