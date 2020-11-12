JEE Main 2021 Syllabus: Chemistry Preparation Tips; All You Need To Know

The Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Main, is a computer-based test (CBT) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) twice a year for admission to 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), and 28 Government Funded Technical Institutes. Candidates can appear for either one or both entrance examinations. The best of the two scores is considered for the ranking.

When the field covers around 9 lakh competitors for those few seats in these esteemed institutes, preparation should be planned in detail and implemented to the tee.

While preparing for JEE Main 2021, most students suffer a lot because they are underprepared for Chemistry.

Chemistry holds equal importance as the other two subjects, yet is often ignored by most of the students. If given proper consideration, Chemistry in JEE Main can turn out to be an asset in boosting your JEE Main score.

With appropriate guidance, a crisp study plan, some smart-work, and a lot of diligent work, scoring high marks in chemistry is totally possible. So how to make the most out of it? How can you get the maximum marks in JEE Main Chemistry? Is it possible to turn Chemistry into your strongest subject? As a matter of fact, yes. And that’s exactly what we are bringing to you in this article. Keep scrolling to know the best tips and tricks for acing JEE Main Chemistry.

1. Segregate Your JEE Main Syllabus

As we know, JEE Main Chemistry is divided into three sections namely, physical chemistry, organic chemistry, and inorganic chemistry. All three sections are different from one another and require different approaches to be conquered. Hence, students should understand the weightage each section holds, the difficulty level of these sections, and whether the questions asked are from NCERT or not. Having said that, students should have a complete understanding of the structure of JEE Main Chemistry. Knowing your enemy completely will help you win faster.

2. Have An Understanding Of The Type Of Questions Asked

Unlike Physics and Mathematics, it is difficult to study a pattern from the questions asked in JEE Main chemistry. Variations in the pattern of JEE Main chemistry are more than physics and mathematics. However, observing the paper, it can be easily inferred that most of the questions are theory-based and can be solved by studying NCERT books thoroughly. Following is a rough analysis of the questions asked in the chemistry sections:

Solved examples + Exercises given at the end of the NCERT textbook 15-20 Previous years’ question papers 15-20 Fact-based/out of NCERT 2-5





3. Physical Chemistry:

15-20 questions in Chemistry are from the physical section i.e. numerical based. Physical chemistry is basically dominated by topics such as chemical and ionic equilibrium, redox, liquid solutions and electrochemistry. Around 8-12 questions in Physical Chemistry are based on these four topics. However, students should note that before beginning to solve the problem, it is important to study the concepts thoroughly. Following are some of the preparation strategies to ace physical chemistry:

Read NCERT

Make notes of important formula

Revise the topics from different reference books

Use the formulas in solving problems

Add the extra information that you find in the reference books to your notes

Solve previous year’s problems and all other questions that you can gather

Keep practising and revising simultaneously

4. Organic Chemistry:

Organic chemistry comprises 14-18 questions. General Organic Chemistry is one of the most important topics in this section. A student cannot ace organic chemistry without understanding the concepts thoroughly. Additionally, students should equally focus on isomerism and effects. Studying these concepts will help solve most questions from organic chemistry. Moreover, students should remember that before beginning to solve questions from organic chemistry, they should completely understand GOC, hydrocarbons, Alcohol, Aldehyde, Amines and Alkyl Halide.

5. Inorganic Chemistry:

Observing the past few years, it can be inferred that inorganic chemistry has more weightage than organic/physical chemistry. Hence, ignoring inorganic chemistry will result in a huge blunder. Important chapters from inorganic chemistry are chemical bonding, p-block and coordination compounds. Collectively these have around 6-8 questions based on them. Most questions in inorganic chemistry are from the NCERT books. Hence, students should focus maximum on NCERT for this section.

JEE Main Exam Pattern:





PAPER SUBJECTS TYPE OF QUESTIONS Mode of Examination BE/BTech.

Paper 1 Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry Objective Type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) & Questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only





JEE Main is an engineering entrance exam. The questions asked in JEE Main are objective in nature. There are a total of 75 questions asked in JEE Main. The 75 questions are equally segregated into three parts - physics, chemistry, and mathematics. Each section covers 25 questions. 4 marks are awarded for every correct answer. 1 mark is deducted for every wrong answer. All three subjects - physics, chemistry, and mathematics hold equal weightage.

Chemistry





Class 11 Unit Topic/ Chapters Weightage in Percentage I Basic Concepts of Chemistry 1% II Structure of Atom 2% III Classification of Elements & Periodicity in Properties 2% IV Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 5% V States of Matter: Gases and Liquids 2% VI Thermodynamics 8% VII Equilibrium 6% VIII Redox Reactions 3% IX Hydrogen 3% X s-Block Elements 2% XI Some p-Block Elements 2% XII Organic Chemistry: Basic Principles & Techniques 4% XIII Hydrocarbons 3% XIV Environmental Chemistry 2%

Class 12 Unit Topic / Chapters Weightage* I Solid State 2% II Solutions 5% III Electrochemistry 2% IV Chemical Kinetics 3% V Surface Chemistry 2% VI Isolation of Elements 2% VII p-Block Elements 5% VIII d- and f-Block Elements 4% IX Coordination Compounds 9% X Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 3% XI Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 4% XII Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 4% XIII Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen 2% XIV Biomolecules 3% XV Polymers 3% XVI Chemistry in Everyday Life 2%

Books For JEE Main- Chemistry

Chemistry is a section in JEE Main where 45 questions are asked for 180 marks. These 45 questions are further segregated into three namely organic, inorganic, and physical. Previous years trends clearly show physical and organic chemistry having high weightage. While physical Chemistry contains questions that test numerical ability, organic Chemistry contains questions related to interlinking. Inorganic chemistry is easiest in comparison to the other two sections. The best books recommended for JEE Main chemistry are