JEE Main 2021: Subject-Wise Tips To Prepare For Engineering Entrance Exam

The first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2021) will be held from February 23 to 26, 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for JEE Main registration till January 23, 2021. The engineering aspirants attempting JEE Main Paper 1 will have to revise topics of Class 11 and Class 12 Physics, Chemistry and Biology. JEE Main Paper 1 scores are considered for admissions into IIT, NITs, IIITs and other affiliated institutes.

Earlier in the day, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that 75 percent eligibility criteria for Class 12 board exams candidates appearing for JEE Main has been waived off.

As the BTech aspirants have less time for preparation of JEE Main 2021, here are study tips to help them handle each section of the paper.

JEE Main 2021 tips: Physics

Questions will be majorly based on the Class 12 Physics syllabus and few topics from Class 11 Physics syllabus. The JEE Main 2021 candidates must study the NCERT Class 11 and Class 12 books thoroughly to clear their Physics concepts.

The candidates must revise theory of Physics NCERT books repeatedly and solve all the examples apart from the exercise questions. Often the JEE Main paper includes questions based on examples as well.

Extra attention must be given to topics such as System of Particles and Rotational Motion, Current Electricity, Electrical Potential and Capacitance, Ray Optics and Units and Measurement.

Apart from NCERT books, the candidates can also refer to other books such as Concepts of physics (Vol. 1 and 2) by H.C Verma, Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & walker, Understanding Physics by D C Pandey (Arihant Publications): Set of books for Electricity & Magnetism, Mechanics (Vol. 1 & 2), Optics & Modern Physics and Waves & Thermodynamics

JEE Main 2021 tips: Chemistry

The Chemistry section has mostly straightforward questions based on different topics given in the NCERT books. There are also few High-Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) questions but are based on the curriculum and books.

The Chemistry section is usually without the complex numerical-based questions in Physics and Maths. Thus, the candidates must try to finish the Chemistry section quickly to give more time to the rest two sections.

The candidates can practice Chemistry mock tests to practice finishing the paper in lesser time without making any mistakes.

Some of the books to refer apart from NCERT Class 11, Class 12 Chemistry are Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations by R.C. Mukherjee, Organic Chemistry by O P Tandon and Concept of Physical Chemistry by P Bahadur.

JEE Main 2021 tips: Mathematics

The Maths section can be attempted with ease if the students repeatedly practice important questions from each section in the form of sample papers or individually.

The candidates’ Quantitative Aptitude will be tested in the section. They must be able to solve the questions on the basis of the NCERT concepts. Often the questions are being lifted from NCERT examples and exercises. The candidates must solve each question without skipping any steps as it may lead to a wrong answer.

Certain application-based questions may be asked in JEE Main 2021 Maths sections. The candidates must prepare themselves in a way that they understand the logic behind the questions and its application in related domains rather than rote-learning. They should also work on their speed with the help of sample papers and mock tests to avoid wasting any time during the examination.

Some of the books to prepare for the JEE Main Maths paper are Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma, Plane Trigonometry and The Elements Of Coordinate Geometry by S L Loney and Algebra by Dr S K Goyal Arihant Publications.

In case, the candidates are unable to solve any particular problem at a time, they must not waste a lot of time on it and attempt other questions.