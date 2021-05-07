JEE Main 2021: Study Material, Tips And Tricks To Crack The Exam

Check study material, how to prepare for JEE Main 2021 exam here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed JEE Main May session. The Joint Entrance Examination has been postponed due to a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases across the country. The fourth session exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28. The registration for the May session will be announced at a later stage and also the rescheduling of the April and May sessions will be done subsequently, said the official notification released by NTA.

This time is the right time for candidates due to appear in the remaining sessions of JEE Main 2021 to speed up their exam preparation. Here, you can find some JEE Main 2021 preparation tips to crack the exam.

JEE Main 2021 Preparation Plan

Time Management

Candidates must find out the right study materials and spend the right amount of time practising each topic. Not only one needs to follow an efficient plan but, also make use of efficient time management in the entire process of JEE Main 2021 preparation until the final day of the exam.

Cover All Topics

Students must be well versed in the JEE Main 2021 syllabus and exam pattern. One should know the topics from which the questions will be asked in the exam. Hence, JEE Main 2021 preparation tips incorporate being thorough with the syllabus. Along with the JEE Main syllabus 2021, students are advised to be also familiar with the exam pattern.

Study Materials

In order to crack the JEE Main 2021 exam, candidates should make sure that they are using study materials wisely. Students should read the NCERT books repeatedly. Having a strong grip on concepts is always going to help for JEE Main 2021. You need some books other than reading NCERT books to crack the JEE Main 2021. The following are the recommended books of JEE Main 2021.

Mathematics: Objective Mathematics by R D Sharma, Arihant & Cengage Publication, KC Sinha, ML Khanna, and Complete mathematics for JEE Main TMH.

Physics: NCERT, Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker, HC Verma, DC Pandey

Chemistry: NCERT and coaching material (if any)

Practice

After you have solved all these books completely, it’s best if you can start solving the JEE Main previous year’s question paper. You have to be stronger at your concepts and question-solving.

JEE Main Mock Tests

After solving the JEE Main previous year’s papers, you need to take JEE Main mock tests series as well. This practise helps in improving self-confidence, accuracy, and time management.

Revision

Students should create a plan for subject-wise revision and give time to each subject--Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.