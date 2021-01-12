JEE Main 2021, SRMJEEE, BITSAT: All You Need To Know About Latest Engineering Admissions

Engineering has always been considered as a sought after course to study in India after Class 12. There are a number of engineering entrance exams held in India each year – national level, state level and university level. To get admission into the BTech programmes offered by NITs, IIITs, and other renowned institutes, candidates have to fill the application form before the deadlines. Here in this article, we provide you with the list of the latest engineering admission forms for 2021.

Latest Engineering Admission Form 2021 Available

JEE Main 2021 The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main 2021 application form on December 16. JEE Main application form 2021 link is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates preparing for the JEE Main 2021 exam should fill and submit the NTA JEE application form before the last date. JEE Main 2021 application form last date is January 16. This year, NTA JEE Main 2021 will be conducted 4 times- February 23 to 26, March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30 and May 24 to 28.

SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam 2021 SRMJEEE 2021 is a university level entrance exam which is conducted by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology. The authorities started the SRMJEEE 2021 registration process from December 12. Candidates who meet the SRMJEEE eligibility criteria 2021 can fill the SRM application form 2021 in online mode. SRM BTech application form 2021 last date is March 31. SRMJEEE 2021 entrance exam will be held tentatively in the first or second week of April 2021.

VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2021 VITEEE 2021 will be conducted tentatively in the second/third week of April. VIT Vellore has released the VITEEE application form 2021 at viteee.vit.ac.in on November 30. Currently, VITEEE 2021 application form is available in online mode only, however, the authorities are expected to release an offline VIT application form in January. Candidates preparing for the BTech exam 2021 conducted by VIT Vellore must submit the form before the deadline. VITEEE application form last date is March 30, 2021.

Birla Institute of Science and Technology Admission Test 2021 BITS Pilani will start accepting BITSAT 2021 applications for BTech admissions tentatively from the last week of January. Candidates having PCM or PCB as major subjects in Class 12 will be eligible to appear in BITSAT 2021. BITS engineering entrance exam is a university level examination conducted as a computer based test for three hours. BITSAT exam date 2021 is expected to be held in May or June.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2021 The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board will conduct the WBJEE 2021 tentatively in May or June. Candidates will be able to access the WBJEE application form 2021 tentatively in the last week of January. Only candidates who have been a permanent resident of West Bengal for 10 consecutive years as on December 31, 2021 or have parents who are permanent residents of the state with a permanent residential address to be eligible for admission.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2021 The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will be expected to release the MHT CET 2021 application form in the last week of January. Candidates looking for BTech 2021 admission through MHT CET will be required to fill and submit the application form in online mode. Candidates must check the MHT CET 2021 eligibility criteria before applying. MHT CET 2021 will be held tentatively in the second and third week of April.

Candidates seeking admission to BTech programmes can check the engineering entrance exam 2021 form date to ensure they do not miss out on the event. Application process is the first and the most important step for BTech admission 2021. Only those candidates who submit the form within the specified time will be considered for admission.