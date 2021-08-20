  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the image correction link on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 4th attempt admit card will be released shortly.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 20, 2021 10:36 am IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the image correction link on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Though the JEE Main 4th attempt admit card release date has not been officially announced yet, the Agency is expected to release the hall ticket shortly. Candidates who have applied for JEE Main 2021 session 4 can visit the official website and check their applications to make changes (if required) to the uploaded images.

Students must ensure that the images uploaded in their application forms are correct and as per the requirement specified by the NTA.

It has to be the candidates’ recent passport size photograph, either in colour or black and white with 80 per cent face visible including ears against a white background. Candidates should not be wearing masks. The file size has to be between 10Kb – 200Kb.

