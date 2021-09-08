JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Soon; Know How Percentile Score Is Calculated

JEE Main results 2021 are expected soon

JEE Main results 2021 are expected soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2021 final answer keys today, September 8. Students can check the answer key on the official website of NTA - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students can directly access the JEE Main 2021 answer key through the open link available on the homepage of the official website.

The JEE Main 2021 result will be based on the final answer key. Prior to this, NTA had released provisional answers keys and students were required to raise objections against, if any, till today, September 8 up to 10 am. NTA releases the final answer key based on the objections submitted by the students.

JEE Main session 4 examinations were conducted throughout the country on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2. The exams were conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

JEE Main 2021: Percentile Score Calculation

JEE Main paper is conducted in two shifts and difficulty level of the paper varies upto some extent. So, to take out a fair result, NTA devised a normalisation procedure which is based on the percentile score.

As per the NTA’s procedure, percentile core is calculated through: Number of candidates appeared in the “Session” with raw score equal to or less than the candidate is multiplied by 100 and the outcome is divided by the total number of the candidates appeared in the ‟Session‟

After the result is declared, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start counselling procedure and students will be allotted seats according to their percentile in JEE Main 2021 paper.