JEE Main 2021 result will likely be declared today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2021 will likely be declared today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the engineering entrance test will announce JEE Main result on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main is held for admission to BE, BTech and BArch courses. Along with the JEE Main result 2021, NTA will also release the all India ranks and cut-off marks.

To access individual JEE Main result 2021 August session, candidates will have to login to the official website with their credentials. Once results are announced, follow these steps to check marks.

Steps to check JEE Main 2021 result

Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the result link displayed on the homepage Enter login details including registration numbers and dates of birth Submit to check results

The JEE Main paper 1 for BE/ BTech comprised -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and paper 2 comprised Mathematics, Aptitude and Drawing. The questions were multiple-choice questions of four marks each and numerical-based questions. The multiple-choice questions carried a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. In JEE Main, if two or more candidates score the same JEE Main NTA scores, a tie-breaking methodology will be followed to break the deadlock in this order --

Candidates with higher marks in Mathematics will be prefered, followed by

NTA score in Physics, followed by

NTA score in Chemistry

If the tie remains, the candidate with a lesser ratio of negative to positive response will be preferred.