JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Expected Before This Date

JEE Main result 2021: The fourth and final session of Joint Entrance Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 is ending today and results are expected next week. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the provisional JEE Main 2021 answer key and allow candidates to raise objections before announcing the results. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will begin JEE Advanced 2021 registration on September 11 and therefore, JEE Main 2021 result is expected before September 11.

The top 2,50,000 candidates to qualify in JEE Main 2021 are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021. This year, JEE Main was conducted in four sessions. Candidates who have appeared for more than one session, their best performance in the exam will be considered for the merit list or the final result.

Along with JEE Main 2021 4th session results, the NTA will publish the all India rank list and category-wise cut-offs.

JEE Advanced is scheduled for October 3 and results will be published on October 15.

After JEE Advanced result, the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will be conducted. JEE Advanced AAT is for admission to Architecture programmes at IITs and it is scheduled for October 15.

Counselling, for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutions, will begin after JEE Advanced AAT results.

As seen in previous years, JEE Main 2021 session 4 results for BTech and BArch – paper 1 and paper 2 – may be declared on different dates.