JEE Main 2021: Session 4 Provisional Answer Keys Released, Direct Link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys of the last session of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2021. Students can find the JEE Main 2021 May session answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 6, 2021 6:52 pm IST

JEE Main answer key for May session has been released
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys of the last session of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2021. Students can find the JEE Main 2021 May session answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here  | Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here 

JEE Main 2021 May session answer key: Direct link

Students will be required to fill in the application number, date of birth, and password to access the JEE Main 2021 answer key. Along with the answer key, NTA has also released the JEE Main 2021 question paper on the official website.

JEE Main 2021 May Session Answer Key: How To Download

  • Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge May 2021 Session'

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new page

  • On the appeared login page, log in through any of the given options and fill in the asked details accordingly

  • Click on the ‘Submit’ tab

  • JEE Main 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

  • Save the answer key

  • Take a print of the answer key for future use

After accessing the answer key, students who are not satisfied with any of the answers given on the provisional answer key can challenge it. Students will be required to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. Additionally, students must give proper justification or evidence to the challenged questions otherwise their challenge will not be considered.

After the subject experts will examine all the challenges done by the students, NTA will release the JEE Main 2021 final answer key for the May session. The result will be compiled on the basis of the final answer key.

JEE Main 2021
