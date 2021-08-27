JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Physics Was “Easiest”; Paper 1 Analysis Of Day 2 Afternoon Shift

JEE Main analysis

The second shift of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Btech, BE paper held on the second day of the fourth session had the easiest Physics and a tough Mathematics paper. The second shift held from 3 pm to 6 pm was conducted for a total of 300 marks. The questions, as per students’ analysis, were “moderate”. In terms of the order of difficulty, Physics was easiest followed by Chemistry and “toughest” Mathematics.

The JEE Main BTech paper, as per students associated with FITJEE had moderate level with questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. The difficulty level, as per students, was balanced.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of Day 2 Afternoon Shift BTech, BE Paper

The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. However, the numerical value-based questions in the JEE Main BTech, BE paper had no negative marks attached.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Maths

Difficulty Level: Moderate

Weightage was given to chapters of Calculus and Algebra

Few tricky questions were asked from chapters of Area under Curves, Differential Equations, Definite Integral, Probability & Statistics, Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Matrices, 3D- Geometry, Hyperbola and Parabola

Numerical Based questions had lengthy calculations

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper

Difficulty Level: Easy

Questions were asked from almost all chapters

Weightage was given to chapters like Kinematics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics, Communication Systems

Class 12 Chapters were given more weightage

Mostly formula-based questions were asked

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Chemistry