JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Paper Analysis: Morning Shift Was “Moderate”

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 paper analysis by experts (representational)

The JEE Main BTech paper conducted in the first shift on August 26 was moderately difficult, according to a subject expert. The fourth and final session of the Engineering entrance exam started today and it will continue till September 2. In this session, apart from BE/BTech, BArch and BPlanning students will also appear. The morning shift ended at 12 pm today and the evening session will begin at 3 pm. Here is JEE Main paper analysis by experts.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here | Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here

JEE Main 2021 paper analysis by Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Noida Centre Head

Mathematics: The Maths section was of moderate level. Questions in Maths were asked majorly from Calculus, Coordinate Geometry, and Algebra chapters – Progressions, Binomial Theorem, Matrices, Permutation and Combination in, Circle, Straight Line, Ellipse Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Definite Integral. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations.

Physics was easy to moderate level in difficulty. Questions in Physics were asked from Kinematics, Optics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, EM waves, Heat and

Thermodynamics, Communication systems and Modern Physics. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations. The section was balanced compared to the other two subjects.

Chemistry was of easy to moderate level. Questions covered chapters like Ionic Equilibrium, Electrochemistry, Coordination compounds, Chemistry in Everyday life. In Chemistry, more weightage was given to chapters of Organic and Inorganic Chemistry. Organic Chemistry had questions mostly from oxygen-containing organic compounds and the numerical section had some lengthy calculations.

“Overall this paper was of Moderate level as per students. Some students felt it was easier compared to the July session. They also reported less attendance compared to the July Session,” the expert said.

JEE Main 2021 Session 4, Day 1, Paper Analysis By Ajay Kumar Gupta, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Institute

“A majority view about the paper was that of a moderate to easy difficulty level. Topic coverage in all three subjects was extensive. The paper contained some good questions,” according to Mr Gupta.

The expert said, for a large section of students, the Mathematics part was moderate and some questions involved lengthy calculations. There were seven to eight questions from calculus, seven from Algebra and three to four questions from Vectors and 3-Dimensional Geometry. Four questions were from Coordinate Geometry and two from Trigonometry.

Students found the Physics part of moderate difficulty level, the expert said. Three questions were from Optics, five from Mechanics, four questions from Thermodynamics and five from Modern Physics. Numerical questions were more in numbers than theoretical questions and almost all numericals were simple formula-based questions, he said.

The Chemistry part was easy and NCERT based, Mr Gupta said. Almost equal number of questions were asked from the Physical, Inorganic and Organic branches of Chemistry, he added.

Numerical questions were mostly from Physical Chemistry. Chapters like Biomolecules, Polymers and Chemistry in everyday life besides regular topics found due representation in the paper, Mr Gupta said.