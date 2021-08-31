JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Maths Was “Toughest”; Analysis Of Day 4 Afternoon Shift

JEE Main paper review of Session 4, Day 4 afternoon shift

The second shift of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Btech, BE paper held on the fourth day of the fourth session had the toughest Mathematics and easiest Chemistry paper. The questions, as per students’ analysis, were “moderate”. In terms of the order of difficulty, Chemistry was the easiest paper, followed by Physics and Mathematics.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here | Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here

The JEE Main BTech paper, as per students associated with FIITJEE had moderate level with questions covering almost all chapters of CBSE Class 11 and Class 12 syllabus. The difficulty level, as per students, was balanced.

The JEE Main BTech paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. However, the numerical value-based questions in the JEE Main BTech, BE paper had no negative marks attached.

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Maths

Difficulty Level: Moderate

Questions covered all chapters however weightage was given to chapters of Calculus and Algebra

Some good level questions were asked from Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral, Matrices, Progressions, Binomial Theorem, Permutation and Combination, Vectors and 3D Geometry

Few students reported that Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Physics Paper

Difficulty Level: Easy to Moderate

Questions asked from almost all chapters however weightage was given to chapters of Class 12

Some good questions were asked from Wave Optics, Current Electricity, Electrostatics, Electromagnetic Induction and Semiconductors

Numerical-based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy

Some students reported numerical section had tricky questions

JEE Main 2021: Analysis of BTech Chemistry