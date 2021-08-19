JEE Main 2021 Session 4: Last Week Preparation Tips For BTech, BArch Paper

  • Home
JEE Main 2021 session 2 is scheduled to be held between August 26 and September 2 in two shifts for the two compulsory papers.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 19, 2021 3:31 pm IST

JEE Main Session 4 last week preparation tips
New Delhi:

Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2021 session 4 would now have an idea of the exam pattern. But the last few days are crucial as applicants tend to forget what they have learned and get confused about the things practised. To avoid that stress, let us check some last week preparation tips. The last and final session of JEE Main 2021, scheduled to be held between August 26 and September 2, will be conducted for admission to the BTech and BArch programmes.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here  | Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here 

Also Read: JEE Main 2021 Admit Card For Last Session Expected Today

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) is conducted for the candidates seeking undergraduate admission to Indian Institutes of Technology and other National Institutes of Technology in engineering courses across the country. Based on the performances in JEE Main, the top-scores will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021.

Last Week Preparation Tips For JEE Main 2021

  • Do not read new books or study materials in the last week, revise previous notes

  • Start solving two-three sample papers every day. Solving the JEE Main sample papers will also be good practice prior to the exam.

  • Go through the exam pattern of JEE Main BTech and BArch 2021 paper to ensure that no section or topic is left out

  • Stay focussed, as this is the last session of JEE Main 2021 and no further chances to improve scores are left

JEE Main Exam Pattern 2021

As per the exam pattern of JEE Main 2021 is concerned, the examination will be held in computer-based mode at designated JEE Main exam centres.

Students are advised to be careful as the paper has negative marking. The preparation strategy should be built with effective time management and subject-wise planning.

