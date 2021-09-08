JEE Main 2021 final answer key released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the fourth and final session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021. Those who appeared for the examination can access the final answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

NTA had released the JEE Main provisional answer key first and the candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answers mentioned in the answer key. Objections raised by the candidates have been studied by the experts and the final answer key has now been released.

Session four of the engineering entrance exam was held on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, and 2.

Going with the past trends, the result of JEE Main 2021 will be released anytime soon now. To be eligible for JEE Advanced 2021, candidates should be among the top 2.50 lakh successful candidates in BE/BTech paper of JEE Main 2021.

How To Download JEE Main 2021 Answer Key:

Step 1: Go to the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in--and click on the “Answer key” link

Step 2: Enter the application number and password and click on the submit button.

Step 3: JEE Main 2021 final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download it and check the answers

Candidates can calculate their scores using the formula provided below:

Probable Score = (No. of correct answers x 4) – (No. of incorrect answers)