JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Begins Tomorrow; Do's And Don’ts On Exam Day
JEE Main Exam Dates: The JEE Main 2021 for BE/ BTech and BArch paper will be held on August 26, 27, 31, September 1 and 2.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the JEE Main fourth session from tomorrow, August 26. Originally scheduled to be conducted in May 2021, the JEE Main 2021 Session 4 was postponed in view of the second wave of Covid pandemic. The JEE Main 2021 for BE/ BTech and BArch paper will be held on August 26, 27, 31, September 1 and 2. The JEE Main 2021 will be held in two shifts - first from 9 am to 12 noon, and the next between 3 pm and 6 pm.
A total of 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths will be asked in JEE Main 2021 paper 1 tomorrow. The numerical questions will not have negative marking. To cater to the reduction in exam syllabus by various state boards including CBSE, NTA has decided to provide for choice in the question papers and thus there will be two sections in each paper.
The BArch and BPlanning papers of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper have three sections in the question paper. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for both the papers and held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions. The JEE Main BArch and JEE Main BPlanning will be held for a total of 400 marks each.
JEE Main Exam Admit Card 2021 Session 4: How To Download
Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Login with the system generated JEE Main application numbers and passwords
Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the JEE Main hall ticket 2021
JEE Main 2021: Do’s And Don'ts On Exam Day
- To enter the exam centre, the candidates will be required to show their JEE Main 2021 admit card along with an identity proof
- Candidates should maintain social distancing and immediately take their designated seats once they enter the exam hall.
- For Paper 2, the candidates will be allowed to take their geometry box, colour pencils and crayons. No watercolour will be allowed.
A blank paper and pen/pencil will be provided to the candidates for rough work. However, the paper has to be returned to the invigilators after the exam is over. The name and roll number of the candidate should also be written on the top of the rough paper.