JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Begins Tomorrow; Do's And Don’ts On Exam Day

JEE Main exams for the fourth and final session will begin tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the JEE Main fourth session from tomorrow, August 26. Originally scheduled to be conducted in May 2021, the JEE Main 2021 Session 4 was postponed in view of the second wave of Covid pandemic. The JEE Main 2021 for BE/ BTech and BArch paper will be held on August 26, 27, 31, September 1 and 2. The JEE Main 2021 will be held in two shifts - first from 9 am to 12 noon, and the next between 3 pm and 6 pm.

A total of 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths will be asked in JEE Main 2021 paper 1 tomorrow. The numerical questions will not have negative marking. To cater to the reduction in exam syllabus by various state boards including CBSE, NTA has decided to provide for choice in the question papers and thus there will be two sections in each paper.

The BArch and BPlanning papers of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. The JEE Main BArch and BPlanning paper have three sections in the question paper. While Mathematics and Aptitude Test will be common for both the papers and held as a computer-based test, the Drawing test of the BArch paper will be pen-paper based and BPlanning paper will consist of planning-based questions. The JEE Main BArch and JEE Main BPlanning will be held for a total of 400 marks each.

JEE Main Exam Admit Card 2021 Session 4: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with the system generated JEE Main application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the JEE Main hall ticket 2021

JEE Main 2021: Do’s And Don'ts On Exam Day