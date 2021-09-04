JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Answer Key Soon

JEE Main 2021 answer key will be released at jeemain.nta.nic.in (representational)

The provisional answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will be released soon. The official website to download the JEE Main 2021 answer key is jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Objections raised by the candidates will be reviewed by experts and after that, the final answer key will be released.

JEE Main 2021 session 4 answer key and result will be released separately by the NTA. The result can be expected by September 11, as JEE Advanced 2021 registration will begin on that day.

How To Download JEE Main 2021 Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on the answer key link

Step 2: Enter application number and password, or application number and date of birth and click on submit.

Step 3: JEE Main 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download it and calculate your score

Candidates can use the JEE Main provisional answer key and calculate their probable scores. Thus, they will have an idea about their results before the actual announcement.

Students are awarded 4 marks for each correct answer and one mark is deducted for each incorrect answer, except for section B. In section B, there is no negative marking.

Calculate JEE Main score using this formula:

(i) (Total correct answers in section A x 4) - total incorrect answers

(ii) Total correct answers in section B x 4

JEE Main 2021 total marks = (i) + (ii)