JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Answer Key Likely Soon; Details Here

JEE Main Answer Key 2021 August Session: Students will have to login with their credentials including JEE Main registration number and passwords to check the answer keys.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 6, 2021 9:45 am IST

New Delhi:

The JEE Main session 4 answer key will be released soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the Joint Entrance Examination Main answer key (JEE Main answer key) on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students will have to login with their credentials including JEE Main registration numbers, dates of birth and passwords to check the answer keys of all the sessions of the JEE Main 2021 August session.

With the help of the JEE Main answer key August 2021, students who took the test on the fourth session of the engineering entrance test scheduled between August 26 and September 2 will be able to tally their responses from the downloaded JEE Main answer key. Forever correct answers, four marks will be allotted and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. However, for answers with numeric values, no negative marks will be cut.

JEE Main Answer Key 2021: How To Download

  1. Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on designated JEE Main Answer Key link
  3. Insert the login credentials, if required
  4. Submit and view the JEE Main answer key

The JEE Main candidates will be getting an All India Rank based on their best scores, in case they have appeared for the exam more than once.

The testing agency will also allow the JEE Main 2021 aspirants to raise objections and challenge the answer key, in case they find there exist some errors on the JEE Main answer key. The final answer key of JEE Main will be released after considering the challenges.

