JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Admit Card Released, Direct Link

JEE Main 2021 session 4 admit card released

The admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2021 Session 4 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students can download the JEE Main hall tickets from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Those appearing for the examination can access the admit card using the registration number and date of birth. The fourth and last session of JEE Main 2021 is slated to be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. This year, more than 7 lakh engineering aspirants have registered themselves for JEE Main 4th session.

Along with the JEE Main admit card, candidates also need to fill the the self-declaration form. JEE Main self-declaration form is a part of the admit card, printed on the first page. It is to be signed by the parent beside the candidates left-hand thumb impression and signature.

NTA has activated three links to download the JEE Main admit card 2021. In case, one link is not working due to a heavy server, candidates can download their hall ticket from the other two alternative links provided on the official site.

Candidates must ensure that they carry a hard copy of the JEE Main 2021 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination center.

All the students must carefully check the details mentioned on the admit card to ensure that all the details are correct. In case a student finds an error, he or she should contact the authorities regarding the same immediately.