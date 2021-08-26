Live: NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Begins; Admit Card, Paper Analysis
JEE Main 2021 Session 4: The fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 started today, August 26, at 9 am. Paper analysis and students’ reactions will be available at the end of each shift.
JEE Main 2021 Session 4: The fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 started today, August 26, at 9 am, at test centres across the country. On the first day, BArch and BPlanning aspirants will attempt the second paper. For Engineering students, JEE main will be conducted on August 27, 31, September 1 and 2. Students need to report to the exam centre as per the date and time mentioned on their admit cards.
Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here | Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here
JEE Main 2021 admit card for session 4 is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. They can login with application number and date of birth to download it.
This is the fourth and final session of the Engineering entrance examination. The all India rank list will be released along with session 4 results. After JEE Main results, top candidates will appear for the IIT admission test – JEE Advanced. After JEE Advanced 2021, JoSAA counselling for IIT and NIT+ systems will begin.
Paper analysis and students’ reactions will be available at the end of each shift.
Follow JEE Main 2021 session 4 live updates here
Live updates
JEE Main 2021 Session 4: The fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 started today, August 26, at 9 am. Paper analysis and students’ reactions will be available at the end of each shift.
JEE Main Percentile vs Marks 2021
JEE Main: NTA score vs percentile
Score
Percentile
-75 to -20
0.843517743614459 to 0.843517743614459
-19 to -10
0.843517743614459 to 0.843517743614459
0 to 10
0.843517743614459 to 9.69540662201048
11 to 20
13.4958497103427 to 33.2291283360524
21 to 30
37.6945295632834 to 56.5693109770195
31 to 40
58.1514901857346 to 71.3020522957121
41 to 50
73.2878087751462 to 80.9821538087469
51 - 60
82.0160627661434 - 86.9079446541208
61 - 70
87.5122250914779 - 90.7022005707394
71 - 80
91.0721283110867 - 93.1529718505396
81 - 90
93.4712312797351 - 94.7494792463808
91 - 100
94.9985943180054 - 96.0648502433078
101 - 110
96.2045500677875 - 96.9782721725982
111 - 120
97.1429377776765 - 97.6856721385145
121 - 130
97.8112608696124 - 98.2541321080562
131 - 140
98.3174149345299 - 98.6669358629096
141 - 150
98.7323896268267 - 98.9902969950969
151 - 160
99.0286140409721 - 99.2397377073381
161 - 170
99.272084675244 - 99.4312143898418
171 - 180
99.4569399985455 - 99.573193698637
181 - 190
99.5973996511304 - 99.6885790237511
191 - 200
99.7108311325455 - 99.7824720681761
201 - 210
99.7950635053476 - 99.845212160289
211 - 220
99.8516164257469 - 99.8937326121479
221 - 230
99.9011137994553 - 99.9289017987302
231 - 240
99.9349804235716 - 99.9563641573886
241 - 250
99.9601632979145 - 99.9750342194015
250 - 262
99.9772051568448 - 99.9888196721667
263 - 270
99.9909906096101 - 99.9940299220308
271 - 280
99.9946812032638 - 99.997394875068
300
99.99989145
JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis
Analysis of paper 2 of JEE Main 2021 session 4 will be available after 12 pm. The first shift started at 9 am and it will continue to 12 pm.
JEE Main 2021 Dress Code
Follow JEE Main dress code as mentioned on the exam day guidelines on the admit card. Make sure not to bring any prohibited items – calculator, mobile phone or any electronic gadget – to the exam venue.
JEE Main Mock Test: Official
Those who are not appearing for the JEE Main Engineering paper tomorrow or on other days can take mock tests. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has designed the National Test Abhyas app to help students prepare for competitive exams like JEE and NEET. Download the app from Google PlayStore, App Store and take mock tests.
What Is JEE Main 2021 Self-Declaration Form
The JEE Main 2021 self-declaration form is not a separate document, but a part of the admit card that asks candidates to record their health and recent travel history. After downloading all pages of the admit card, students must take a printout, fill the form and bring it to the exam centre. The form must be signed in presence of an invigilator at the exam centre.
JEE Main 2021: Items Allowed
Candidates need to bring these items to the exan hall:
A hardcopy of JEE Main 2021 admit card.
JEE Main self-declaration form.
Passport size photograph.
A valid photo id proof.
A simple, transparent ballpoint pen, water bottle, and hand sanitizer(50 ml).
Diabetic candidates can bring sugar tablets and fruits.
PwD candidates must carry a PwD certificate.
BArch, BPlanning candidates can carry drawing utensils as instructed by the NTA.
JEE Main Hall Ticket 2021
Those who will appear in JEE Main 4th session can download admit cards from jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main admit card 2021 download link.
JEE Main 4th Session Exam Date
The Engineering entrance exam will be conducted on five days, the NTA had earlier said. JEE Main 2021 4th session exam dates are: August 26, 27, and 31, and September 1, 2, 2021.