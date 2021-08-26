Live: NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Begins; Admit Card, Paper Analysis

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 session 4 exams begin today (representational)

JEE Main 2021 Session 4: The fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 started today, August 26, at 9 am, at test centres across the country. On the first day, BArch and BPlanning aspirants will attempt the second paper. For Engineering students, JEE main will be conducted on August 27, 31, September 1 and 2. Students need to report to the exam centre as per the date and time mentioned on their admit cards.

JEE Main 2021 admit card for session 4 is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. They can login with application number and date of birth to download it.

This is the fourth and final session of the Engineering entrance examination. The all India rank list will be released along with session 4 results. After JEE Main results, top candidates will appear for the IIT admission test – JEE Advanced. After JEE Advanced 2021, JoSAA counselling for IIT and NIT+ systems will begin.

Paper analysis and students’ reactions will be available at the end of each shift.

