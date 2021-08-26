  • Home
Live

Live: NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Begins; Admit Card, Paper Analysis

JEE Main 2021 Session 4: The fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 started today, August 26, at 9 am. Paper analysis and students’ reactions will be available at the end of each shift.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 26, 2021 10:23 am IST

JEE Main 2021 session 4 exams begin today (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Main 2021 Session 4: The fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 started today, August 26, at 9 am, at test centres across the country. On the first day, BArch and BPlanning aspirants will attempt the second paper. For Engineering students, JEE main will be conducted on August 27, 31, September 1 and 2. Students need to report to the exam centre as per the date and time mentioned on their admit cards.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here  | Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here 

JEE Main 2021 admit card for session 4 is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. They can login with application number and date of birth to download it.

This is the fourth and final session of the Engineering entrance examination. The all India rank list will be released along with session 4 results. After JEE Main results, top candidates will appear for the IIT admission test – JEE Advanced. After JEE Advanced 2021, JoSAA counselling for IIT and NIT+ systems will begin.

Paper analysis and students’ reactions will be available at the end of each shift.

Follow JEE Main 2021 session 4 live updates here

Live updates

10:23 AM IST
Aug. 26, 2021

JEE Main Percentile vs Marks 2021

JEE Main: NTA score vs percentile

Score

Percentile

-75 to -20

0.843517743614459 to 0.843517743614459

-19 to -10

0.843517743614459 to 0.843517743614459

0 to 10

0.843517743614459 to 9.69540662201048

11 to 20

13.4958497103427 to 33.2291283360524

21 to 30

37.6945295632834 to 56.5693109770195

31 to 40

58.1514901857346 to 71.3020522957121

41 to 50

73.2878087751462 to 80.9821538087469

51 - 60

82.0160627661434 - 86.9079446541208

61 - 70

87.5122250914779 - 90.7022005707394

71 - 80

91.0721283110867 - 93.1529718505396

81 - 90

93.4712312797351 - 94.7494792463808

91 - 100

94.9985943180054 - 96.0648502433078

101 - 110

96.2045500677875 - 96.9782721725982

111 - 120

97.1429377776765 - 97.6856721385145

121 - 130

97.8112608696124 - 98.2541321080562

131 - 140

98.3174149345299 - 98.6669358629096

141 - 150

98.7323896268267 - 98.9902969950969

151 - 160

99.0286140409721 - 99.2397377073381

161 - 170

99.272084675244 - 99.4312143898418

171 - 180

99.4569399985455 - 99.573193698637

181 - 190

99.5973996511304 - 99.6885790237511

191 - 200

99.7108311325455 - 99.7824720681761

201 - 210

99.7950635053476 - 99.845212160289

211 - 220

99.8516164257469 - 99.8937326121479

221 - 230

99.9011137994553 - 99.9289017987302

231 - 240

99.9349804235716 - 99.9563641573886

241 - 250

99.9601632979145 - 99.9750342194015

250 - 262

99.9772051568448 - 99.9888196721667

263 - 270

99.9909906096101 - 99.9940299220308

271 - 280

99.9946812032638 - 99.997394875068

300

99.99989145




10:07 AM IST
Aug. 26, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Paper Analysis

Analysis of paper 2 of JEE Main 2021 session 4 will be available after 12 pm. The first shift started at 9 am and it will continue to 12 pm. 

09:53 AM IST
Aug. 26, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Dress Code

Follow JEE Main dress code as mentioned on the exam day guidelines on the admit card. Make sure not to bring any prohibited items – calculator, mobile phone or any electronic gadget – to the exam venue. 

09:50 AM IST
Aug. 26, 2021

JEE Main Mock Test: Official

Those who are not appearing for the JEE Main Engineering paper tomorrow or on other days can take mock tests. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has designed the National Test Abhyas app to help students prepare for competitive exams like JEE and NEET. Download the app from Google PlayStore, App Store and take mock tests. 

09:42 AM IST
Aug. 26, 2021

What Is JEE Main 2021 Self-Declaration Form

The JEE Main 2021 self-declaration form is not a separate document, but a part of the admit card that asks candidates to record their health and recent travel history. After downloading all pages of the admit card, students must take a printout, fill the form and bring it to the exam centre. The form must be signed in presence of an invigilator at the exam centre. 

09:36 AM IST
Aug. 26, 2021

JEE Main 2021: Items Allowed

Candidates need to bring these items to the exan hall: 

  • A hardcopy of JEE Main 2021 admit card.

  • JEE Main self-declaration form.

  • Passport size photograph.

  • A valid photo id proof. 

  • A simple, transparent ballpoint pen, water bottle, and hand sanitizer(50 ml).

  • Diabetic candidates can bring sugar tablets and fruits.

  • PwD candidates must carry a PwD certificate.

  • BArch, BPlanning candidates can carry drawing utensils as instructed by the NTA. 

09:33 AM IST
Aug. 26, 2021

JEE Main Hall Ticket 2021

Those who will appear in JEE Main 4th session can download admit cards from jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main admit card 2021 download link.  

09:30 AM IST
Aug. 26, 2021

JEE Main 4th Session Exam Date

The Engineering entrance exam will be conducted on five days, the NTA had earlier said. JEE Main 2021 4th session exam dates are: August 26, 27, and 31, and September 1, 2, 2021. 

JEE Main Dates JEE Main 2021
