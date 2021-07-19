JEE Main 2021 Session 3 BTech Paper Starts Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines

JEE Main Session 3 starts tomorrow

The third session of JEE Main BTech paper begins tomorrow. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main in two shifts, first, between 9 am and 12 noon, and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. As many as 7,09,519 students will write the JEE Main 2021 third session. The third session of JEE Main will be conducted on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021.

Originally scheduled to be held in April, the JEE Main 2021 third session was postponed in view of the second wave of Covid pandemic and now has been rescheduled with additional exam centres.

Along with the NTA JEE Main admit card, students, in the previous sessions, had to take a self-declaration form. The JEE Main Self-Declaration form would mention the health status of the JEE Main aspirants and will have a record of travel history so that everyone at the JEE Main exam centre is safe. Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator.

JEE Main Exam Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login with the system generated JEE Main application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the JEE Main admit cards 2021

JEE Main Exam Day Instructions, COVID Guidelines

Candidates have to reach the JEE Main exam centres at least an hour prior to the scheduled exam time

To enter the JEE Main exam centre, the students will be required to show their JEE Main 2021 admit card along with an identity proof

No bags will be allowed inside the JEE Main examination hall

The JEE Main BE/BTech paper is held for undergraduate admission to Indian Institutes of Technology and other National Institutes of Technology in engineering courses across the country. Based on the performance in the JEE Main 2021, the top-scorers will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021.