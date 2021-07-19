JEE Main 2021 Session 3 Begins Tomorrow For Over 7 Lakh Students

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 session 3 begins tomorrow (representational)

The third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 will begin tomorrow, July 20 at test centres across the Country. JEE Main 2021 April was postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and later rescheduled for July with additional exam centres. As many as 7,09,519 students have registered for the JEE Main third session, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA), who administers the exam. The exam will be held on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021

JEE Main 2021 session 3 admit cards are available on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates need to bring the admit cards, along with a valid photo identification card to the exam centre.

They must also bring the filled but unsigned self-declaration form, which is a part of the admit card. In the self declaration form, they need to record their recent health status and travel history.

Apart from these, the admit card also contains exam day instructions and COVID-19 guidelines that students should be familiar with.

The first two sessions of JEE Main 2021 were successfully completed earlier this year and the results have already been declared. The remaining two sessions had to be postponed due to the second wave of Covid in the country.

At the end of each shift, different coaching centres will publish analysis of papers and memory-based answer keys. The official and provisional answer keys will be published once all the shifts are finished.

Students will be given a window to raise objections to the answer keys, if any, which will be corrected in the final version. The final JEE Main answer key will be published just before the result declaration.

In the third JEE Main session, only Engineering aspirants will appear. For BPlanning and BArch aspirants, the exam will be conducted in the fourth and final session.