Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main session 3 exam begins today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the JEE Main third session from today. Originally scheduled to be conducted in April, the JEE Main 2021 Session 3 was postponed in view of the second wave of the Covid pandemic. The JEE Main 2021 for BE/BTech paper will be held for 7,09,519 students during the third session scheduled on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021. The JEE Main 2021 will be held in two shifts - first from 9 am to 12 noon, and the next between 3 pm and 6 pm.

The JEE Main BE/BTech paper is conducted for undergraduate admission to engineering courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other National Institutes of Technology (NITs) across the country. On the basis of JEE Main 2021 scores, the top scorers will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2021. The first two sessions of JEE Main 2021 were held earlier this year in February and March and the results have already been declared.

A total of 75 questions from Physics, Chemistry and Maths will be asked in JEE Main 2021 paper 1 today. The numerical questions will not have negative marking. To cater to the reduction in exam syllabus by various state boards including CBSE, NTA has decided to provide for choice in the question papers and thus there will be two sections in each paper.

Students will be required to take a self-declaration form along with the NTA JEE Main admit card. The JEE Main Self-Declaration form would mention the health status of the JEE Main aspirants and will have a record of travel history so that everyone at the JEE Main exam centre is safe. Candidates will be required to sign the self-declaration form in the presence of the invigilator.