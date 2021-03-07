JEE Main 2021: Session 2 From March 15, Admit Cards Expected Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has closed the online application window for the JEE Main March 2021 session on Saturday, March 6. The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) March 2021 scheduled between March 15 and March 18 will be held in online computer-based mode at multiple exam centres across the country. The testing agency will release the JEE Main March 2021 admit cards soon at the official website.

The otherwise held JEE Main twice a year, will this year be conducted four times a year. The JEE Main February session concluded on February 26, 2021. The next sessions are due in March, April and May.

Events Dates JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates Session 1 - February 23 to 26, 2021 (Concluded)

Session 2 - March 15 to 18, 2021

Session 3 - April 27 to 30, 2021

Session 4 - May 24 to 28, 2021

NTA has already released the provisional JEE Main Fenruary 2021 answer keys. The JEE Main administering body will announce the result and final answer key on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in soon. To download the final answer key and the JEE Main February result, candidates have to use the system-generated application numbers and dates of birth on the login window.

How To Download JEE Main February Result

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click the designated result link

Step 3: On the next window, insert JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and access the JEE Main February result

NTA will open the JEE Main 2021 registration window for April and May session in online mode at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application fee is Rs 650 (Rs 325 for Female candidates and reserved category candidates). The online registration includes filling out the JEE Main application form 2021, uploading necessary documents, fee payment.