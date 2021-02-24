JEE Main 2021: Second Shift From 3 PM, Seating Area To Be Sanitized Before Exam Begins

For the safe conduct of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has made elaborate arrangements to maintain the hygiene and safety of students and staff members. The BTech paper was held in the first shift today, from 9 am to 12 pm. The second shift is set to begin at 3 pm.

The sanitisation of the seating area, including monitor, keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk and chair, are among the initiatives NTA has taken for safely conducting JEE Main 2021.

As per the NTA guidelines, before the start of each exam shift and after the shift ends, all seats will be thoroughly sanitised and the work stations and keyboards will be disinfected. Also, while all the students have been asked to go to the exam centres with masks and sanitisers, once they enter the centre, they need to use the 3-ply face mask provided by the examination authority.

Instructions For Candidates:

Candidates must reach the centre as indicated against reporting/entry time on the admit card.

Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre with admit card, valid ID proof and proper frisking. Frisking through Handheld Metal Detector (HHMD) will be carried out.

No candidate will be allowed entry after the gate closing time.

No candidate will be permitted to leave the examination hall before the end of the examination.

On completion of the examination, candidates need to wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from the seat until advised.

Candidates will be permitted to move out one at a time only.

Candidates will be required strictly to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines as mentioned on the admit card.

If religion/customs require candidates to wear specific attire, visit the centre early for thorough checking.





JEE Main 2021: Prohibited Items At Exam Centre Today





With over 6.6 lakh aspirants this year, the JEE Main is one of the largest entrance tests for an undergraduate programme in the country. The Joint Entrance Examination Main 2021 (JEE Main 2021) for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering had been held following a variety of rules and restrictions but the ongoing coronavirus situation has added more instructions to be followed at the exam centre. The JEE Main exam SOP includes a dress code and lists of items they can carry and not carry to the exam centres. The JEE Main 2021 for admission to the engineering colleges started yesterday with the JEE Main Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning paper. The JEE Main Btech paper (paper 1) started today in two slots will continue till February 26.





Candidates appearing for the eligibility test amid the ongoing coronavirus situation are expected to follow certain guidelines on JEE Main 2021 exam day. Aspirants of JEE Main will have to compulsorily wear face masks and hand gloves to decrease the possibility of the spread of coronavirus. The JEE Main admit card issued earlier at jeemain.nta.nic.in had details of guidelines including filling up of a self-declaration form to ensure that all the candidates on the exam centres are safe.





JEE Main 2021 Exam: Items Allowed

Self-declaration undertaking form (filled and unsigned)

Printout of JEE Main admit card

Passport size photograph

Transparent ballpoint pen

Valid photo ID proof

Hand sanitiser (50 ml)

Transparent water bottle

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Food items for diabetic students

JEE Main Exam 2021: Prohibited Items