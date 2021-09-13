JEE Main 2021 Result: Twitter Users Call NTA "Not Today Agency''

JEE Main 2021 result for 4th session expected to be declared today

Around 7.32 lakh students await the JEE Mains 2021 result of the last session. The result is being delayed due to unprecedented reasons and students are expressing their rage on social media sites like Twitter. Some of the Twitter users have started calling NTA as "Not Today Agency''. Students from across the nation have tagged the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and NTA in various tweets and sought a clarification over the delay in announcing the JEE Main result 2021.

#jeeadvanced2021 registration to begin Tomorrow but #JEEMains2021 results aren't available yet, #NTA has become a "Not today agency " & a perfect example of Heisenberg uncertainty principle . 😀 — Vineet khatri (@vinnyiitr) September 12, 2021

JEE Mains result is expected to be released today as the JEE Advanced 2021 registrations are set to begin this afternoon. Originally, JEE Advanced registration was to begin on September 11 but, due to delay in JEE Mains result, the registration was postponed to September 13.

aaj aaega jee main ka result??😑😑 — Priya Kashi KASHISH 🇮🇳 (@priya__kashi) September 13, 2021

NTA has not declared any specific reason for the delayed JEE Main Session 4 result but some of the Twitter users are of the opinion that the JEE Main Scam could be one of the reasons.

CBI arrested two directors of a private coaching institute at Noida along with five others for manipulating the online JEE Mains exam through remotely solving the question paper of the candidate from a chosen exam centre in Sonepat (Haryana)". CBI conducted searches at 20 locations across the country.

Students and other political parties have demanded a high level enquiry in this matter and asked for re-evaluation or re-conduct of JEE Mains 2021 due to these alleged discrepancies.

The scam is going on from 3 rd attempt of jee main so nta must have to take a fresh jee attempt because it is so unfair to last attempt students #NarendraModi @narendramodi @DG_NTA @AmitShah #JEEMainScam — Jai Shree Ram (@JaiShre23130307) September 5, 2021

However, NTA has neither released an official statement in this regard nor they have given a reason for the delay in releasing the JEE Mains result. Students, anxious due to ‘unresponsive system’, demand at least ‘some’ clarity.