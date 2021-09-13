  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2021 Result: Twitter Users Call NTA "Not Today Agency''

JEE Main 2021 Result: Twitter Users Call NTA "Not Today Agency''

Around 7.32 lakh students await the JEE Mains 2021 result of the last session. The result is being delayed due to unprecedented reasons and students are expressing their rage on social media sites like Twitter.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 13, 2021 1:21 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE: Cut-Off, Merit Lists Releasing Soon, JEE Advanced Registration Begins Today
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Result Likely Today
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: Session 4 Result Most Likely Today
JEE Main Result 2021 Expected Today, JEE Advanced Registration Begins Tomorrow
JEE Main Result 2021, Cut-Off Today? Updates
JEE Main Result 2021: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) On JoSSA Counselling
JEE Main 2021 Result: Twitter Users Call NTA
JEE Main 2021 result for 4th session expected to be declared today
New Delhi:

Around 7.32 lakh students await the JEE Mains 2021 result of the last session. The result is being delayed due to unprecedented reasons and students are expressing their rage on social media sites like Twitter. Some of the Twitter users have started calling NTA as "Not Today Agency''. Students from across the nation have tagged the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and NTA in various tweets and sought a clarification over the delay in announcing the JEE Main result 2021.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here  | Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here 

JEE Mains result is expected to be released today as the JEE Advanced 2021 registrations are set to begin this afternoon. Originally, JEE Advanced registration was to begin on September 11 but, due to delay in JEE Mains result, the registration was postponed to September 13.

NTA has not declared any specific reason for the delayed JEE Main Session 4 result but some of the Twitter users are of the opinion that the JEE Main Scam could be one of the reasons.

CBI arrested two directors of a private coaching institute at Noida along with five others for manipulating the online JEE Mains exam through remotely solving the question paper of the candidate from a chosen exam centre in Sonepat (Haryana)". CBI conducted searches at 20 locations across the country.

Students and other political parties have demanded a high level enquiry in this matter and asked for re-evaluation or re-conduct of JEE Mains 2021 due to these alleged discrepancies.

However, NTA has neither released an official statement in this regard nor they have given a reason for the delay in releasing the JEE Mains result. Students, anxious due to ‘unresponsive system’, demand at least ‘some’ clarity.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2021 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Introduces Bill To Exempt State From NEET
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Introduces Bill To Exempt State From NEET
JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE: Cut-Off, Merit Lists Releasing Soon, JEE Advanced Registration Begins Today
Live | JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE: Cut-Off, Merit Lists Releasing Soon, JEE Advanced Registration Begins Today
CAT 2021 Application Ends Soon; Registration Process, List Of Documents Required
CAT 2021 Application Ends Soon; Registration Process, List Of Documents Required
Andhra Pradesh: Managements Of Private Schools Request CM To Relax Fee Fixation Rule
Andhra Pradesh: Managements Of Private Schools Request CM To Relax Fee Fixation Rule
AP ICET 2021 Admit Card Released; Check Direct Link Here
AP ICET 2021 Admit Card Released; Check Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................