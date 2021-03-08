6 Candidates Score 100 Percentile In JEE Main Engineering Paper
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. A total of six candidates from all over the country secured 100 percentile in JEE Main February examination in Paper 1 (BE/BTech).
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. A total of six candidates from all over the country secured 100 percentile in JEE Main February examination in Paper 1 (BE/BTech).
Two students from Delhi-- Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das emerged as the toppers scoring 100 percentiles each. The other four are-- Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra, and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat.
The Joint Entrance Examination for admission to Engineering and Architecture was conducted from February 23 to 26 and for over 6 lakh candidates at 828 examination centres. The JEE Main 2021 result has been declared only for Engineering, or Paper 1. The result for Architecture will be declared later.
Based on the results of the JEE Main, the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
JEE Main 2021: State-Wise Toppers
S
No.
State
Candidates Name
NTA Score
1
Andaman And Nicobar Islands
Sujay Karmakar
98.664674
2
Andhra Pradesh
Pothamsetty Chethan Manogna Sai
99.9990357
3
Arunachal Pradesh
Vivek Singh
97.1311594
4
Assam
Avinash Sharma
99.8373937
5
Assam
Soumyadeep Paul
99.8373937
6
Bihar
Anmol Kumar
99.987526
7
Chandigarh
Guramrit Singh
100
8
Chhattisgarh
Ayon Ghosh
99.9737981
9
Dadra And Nagar Haveli
Shriya Tiwari
99.0644521
10
Daman And Diu
Machhi Jainesh Arvindbhai
98.3994934
11
Delhi (Nct)
Pravar Kataria
100
12
Delhi (Nct)
Ranjim Prabal Das
100
13
Goa
Ratan Manohar Doddalingannavar
99.8974031
14
Gujarat
Ananth Krishna Kidambi
100
15
Haryana
Siddharth Gupta
99.9971262
16
Himachal Pradesh
Himkant Sharma
99.946966
17
Jammu And Kashmir
Aarish Tickoo
99.8751416
18
Jharkhand
Yash Kumar
99.9566085
19
Karnataka
Udhav Varma
99.9970675
20
Kerala
Faiz Hashim
99.9874647
21
Ladakh
Asif Hussain
89.581352
22
Lakshadweep
Rahul Kushwaha
60.3186926
23
Madhya Pradesh
Antriksh Gupta
99.9951478
24
Maharashtra
Siddhant Mukherjee
100
25
Manipur
Karanjid Ahongshangbam
97.0329872
26
Meghalaya
Shouvik Dey
98.8985356
27
Mizoram
Demetri Vanlalrelkima
81.5075121
28
Nagaland
Dinglo Kodak
93.2170375
29
Odisha
Goutam Das
99.9990357
30
Outside India
Nihit Agarwal
99.9148252
31
Puducherry
Chityala Raviteja
99.5876768
32
Punjab
Danish Jhanji
99.9990225
33
Rajasthan
Saket Jha
100
34
Sikkim
Abhi Akshat
89.896482
35
Tamil Nadu
Thiruvarul P
99.9952023
36
Telangana
Challa Vishwanath
99.9990421
37
Telangana
Komma Sharanya
99.9990421
38
Tripura
Bhaskarjyoti Das
99.9652868
39
Uttar Pradesh
Pal Aggarwal
99.9885046
40
Uttarakhand
Harpreet Singh
99.9768579
41
West Bengal
Adyasha Patra
99.9970675