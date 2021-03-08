Image credit: Shutterstock (Representational Image) 6 Candidates Score 100 Percentile In JEE Main Engineering Paper

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. A total of six candidates from all over the country secured 100 percentile in JEE Main February examination in Paper 1 (BE/BTech).

Two students from Delhi-- Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das emerged as the toppers scoring 100 percentiles each. The other four are-- Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra, and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat.

The Joint Entrance Examination for admission to Engineering and Architecture was conducted from February 23 to 26 and for over 6 lakh candidates at 828 examination centres. The JEE Main 2021 result has been declared only for Engineering, or Paper 1. The result for Architecture will be declared later.

Based on the results of the JEE Main, the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JEE Main 2021: State-Wise Toppers





S No. State Candidates Name NTA Score 1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands Sujay Karmakar 98.664674 2 Andhra Pradesh Pothamsetty Chethan Manogna Sai 99.9990357 3 Arunachal Pradesh Vivek Singh 97.1311594 4 Assam Avinash Sharma 99.8373937 5 Assam Soumyadeep Paul 99.8373937 6 Bihar Anmol Kumar 99.987526 7 Chandigarh Guramrit Singh 100 8 Chhattisgarh Ayon Ghosh 99.9737981 9 Dadra And Nagar Haveli Shriya Tiwari 99.0644521 10 Daman And Diu Machhi Jainesh Arvindbhai 98.3994934 11 Delhi (Nct) Pravar Kataria 100 12 Delhi (Nct) Ranjim Prabal Das 100 13 Goa Ratan Manohar Doddalingannavar 99.8974031 14 Gujarat Ananth Krishna Kidambi 100 15 Haryana Siddharth Gupta 99.9971262 16 Himachal Pradesh Himkant Sharma 99.946966 17 Jammu And Kashmir Aarish Tickoo 99.8751416 18 Jharkhand Yash Kumar 99.9566085 19 Karnataka Udhav Varma 99.9970675 20 Kerala Faiz Hashim 99.9874647 21 Ladakh Asif Hussain 89.581352 22 Lakshadweep Rahul Kushwaha 60.3186926 23 Madhya Pradesh Antriksh Gupta 99.9951478 24 Maharashtra Siddhant Mukherjee 100





25 Manipur Karanjid Ahongshangbam 97.0329872 26 Meghalaya Shouvik Dey 98.8985356 27 Mizoram Demetri Vanlalrelkima 81.5075121 28 Nagaland Dinglo Kodak 93.2170375 29 Odisha Goutam Das 99.9990357 30 Outside India Nihit Agarwal 99.9148252 31 Puducherry Chityala Raviteja 99.5876768 32 Punjab Danish Jhanji 99.9990225 33 Rajasthan Saket Jha 100 34 Sikkim Abhi Akshat 89.896482 35 Tamil Nadu Thiruvarul P 99.9952023 36 Telangana Challa Vishwanath 99.9990421 37 Telangana Komma Sharanya 99.9990421 38 Tripura Bhaskarjyoti Das 99.9652868 39 Uttar Pradesh Pal Aggarwal 99.9885046 40 Uttarakhand Harpreet Singh 99.9768579 41 West Bengal Adyasha Patra 99.9970675



