6 Candidates Score 100 Percentile In JEE Main Engineering Paper

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. A total of six candidates from all over the country secured 100 percentile in JEE Main February examination in Paper 1 (BE/BTech).

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 8, 2021 9:47 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock (Representational Image)
New Delhi:

Two students from Delhi-- Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das emerged as the toppers scoring 100 percentiles each. The other four are-- Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra, and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat.

The Joint Entrance Examination for admission to Engineering and Architecture was conducted from February 23 to 26 and for over 6 lakh candidates at 828 examination centres. The JEE Main 2021 result has been declared only for Engineering, or Paper 1. The result for Architecture will be declared later.

Based on the results of the JEE Main, the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JEE Main 2021: State-Wise Toppers


S

No.

State

Candidates Name

NTA Score

1

Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Sujay Karmakar

98.664674

2

Andhra Pradesh

Pothamsetty Chethan Manogna Sai

99.9990357

3

Arunachal Pradesh

Vivek Singh

97.1311594

4

Assam

Avinash Sharma

99.8373937

5

Assam

Soumyadeep Paul

99.8373937

6

Bihar

Anmol Kumar

99.987526

7

Chandigarh

Guramrit Singh

100

8

Chhattisgarh

Ayon Ghosh

99.9737981

9

Dadra And Nagar Haveli

Shriya Tiwari

99.0644521

10

Daman And Diu

Machhi Jainesh Arvindbhai

98.3994934

11

Delhi (Nct)

Pravar Kataria

100

12

Delhi (Nct)

Ranjim Prabal Das

100

13

Goa

Ratan Manohar Doddalingannavar

99.8974031

14

Gujarat

Ananth Krishna Kidambi

100

15

Haryana

Siddharth Gupta

99.9971262

16

Himachal Pradesh

Himkant Sharma

99.946966

17

Jammu And Kashmir

Aarish Tickoo

99.8751416

18

Jharkhand

Yash Kumar

99.9566085

19

Karnataka

Udhav Varma

99.9970675

20

Kerala

Faiz Hashim

99.9874647

21

Ladakh

Asif Hussain

89.581352

22

Lakshadweep

Rahul Kushwaha

60.3186926

23

Madhya Pradesh

Antriksh Gupta

99.9951478

24

Maharashtra

Siddhant Mukherjee

100


25

Manipur

Karanjid Ahongshangbam

97.0329872

26

Meghalaya

Shouvik Dey

98.8985356

27

Mizoram

Demetri Vanlalrelkima

81.5075121

28

Nagaland

Dinglo Kodak

93.2170375

29

Odisha

Goutam Das

99.9990357

30

Outside India

Nihit Agarwal

99.9148252

31

Puducherry

Chityala Raviteja

99.5876768

32

Punjab

Danish Jhanji

99.9990225

33

Rajasthan

Saket Jha

100

34

Sikkim

Abhi Akshat

89.896482

35

Tamil Nadu

Thiruvarul P

99.9952023

36

Telangana

Challa Vishwanath

99.9990421

37

Telangana

Komma Sharanya

99.9990421

38

Tripura

Bhaskarjyoti Das

99.9652868

39

Uttar Pradesh

Pal Aggarwal

99.9885046

40

Uttarakhand

Harpreet Singh

99.9768579

41

West Bengal

Adyasha Patra

99.9970675


