Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 answer key, result will be released soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the provisional answer key of the last session of JEE Main 2021 examination on the NTA’s official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be provided with an opportunity to challenge the provisional answer keys with a non-refundable online payment of Rs 200 per question challenged as processing charges. The provisional answer keys will be displayed for two to three days.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main score - Check List here | Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here

“Only paid challenges made during stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered,” NTA has said adding that the challenges without justification or evidence will not be considered.

“The NTA’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained,” the Agency has said.

Candidates must note that the NTA will not inform the candidates individually about their challenges. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared.

The JEE Main 2021 result will be compiled on the basis of the final answer key released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA will also display the recorded responses and question paper attempted by the candidates at jeemain.nta.nic.in prior to the declaration of JEE Main 2021 result.

JEE Main 2021 Result: Important Points

Candidates’ All India Rank (AIR) will be compiled and declared in this session.

No scorecard will be sent to the candidates individually at their address. Candidates must download their scorecard from the JEE Main website: nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in only.

There is no provision for re-valuation or re-checking of the JEE Main 2021 result. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained, the NTA has clarified.

Only the All India Rank (AIR) will be used for admissions through Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) or Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, SFIs and others.

All participating institutions that do not use the Centralized Seat Allocation Process will prepare their own ranking based on the performance in JEE Main 2021 and other criteria as decided by them.