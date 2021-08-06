JEE Main 2021 July Result Live: JEE Main Result Date, Time Updates
NTA JEE Main 2021 result date and time: JEE Main 2021 session 3 result will be declared soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2021 result live: Result of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2021 third session will be declared anytime now. The final answer key of the exam was released yesterday and based on past trends, the National Testing Agency may declare the result today. The official website for JEE Main 2021 result is jeemain.nta.nic.in where candidates need to login with their application number and password or application number and date of birth.
Applications Update: UPES applications closing soon | 97% Placements record | JEE scores accepted APPLY NOW | Recommended: Know your Admission Chances in Engineering Colleges with JEE Main College Predictor. Click Here
The NTA conducted JEE Main third session 2021 exams on July 20, 22, 25, and 27 as a computer-based test (CBT), for around 7.09 lakh candidates. NTA conducted JEE Main session 3 at 334 cities and 828 centres.
Follow JEE Main 2021 session 3 result live updates.
Live updates
NTA JEE Main 2021 result date and time: JEE Main 2021 session 3 result will be declared soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main result 3rd session 2021, jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2021 live updates.
JEE Mains 2021 Result Soon, Here's A Look At Last Year's Cut Offs
Common Rank List (CRL): 90.3765335
EWS: 70.2435518
OBC-NCL: 72.8887969
SC: 50.1760245
ST: 39.0696101
PwD: 0.0618524
The scores are calculated up to the seventh decimal point to avoid a tie.
Here's How To Calculate JEE Main 2021 Percentile Score
Follow this formula:
JEE Main Percentile Score = (100 X Number of candidates appeared in session 3 with a raw score equal to or less than the candidate)/Total number of the candidates appearing in the session.
JEE Mains 2021 Result Link
After clicking on JEE Main 2021 result link, candidates will be redirected to the result window. Keep these details ready:
- JEE Main 2021 application number
- JEE Main 2021 roll number
- Password
- Date of birth
JEE Main Result 2021 Session 3: How To Check
Here are the steps to check JEE Main 2021 result:
- Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in
- The result link will be displayed on homepage
- Login with your application number or password
- Click on the submit button
- Download your JEE Main 2021 scorecard
Jeemain.nta.nic.in Result 2021 Session 3
JEE Main result 2021 July session: For JEE Mains 2021 result updates, visit the official websites of the NTA – nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA JEE Main 2021 July Result Live Updates
Lakhs of students are expecting JEE Main 2021 session 3 result today, August 6. The final answer key was released yesterday and based on what happened in the past, the agency will most likely declare the results today at jeemain.nta.nic.in.