Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 July result soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in (representational)

JEE Main 2021 result live: Result of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2021 third session will be declared anytime now. The final answer key of the exam was released yesterday and based on past trends, the National Testing Agency may declare the result today. The official website for JEE Main 2021 result is jeemain.nta.nic.in where candidates need to login with their application number and password or application number and date of birth.

The NTA conducted JEE Main third session 2021 exams on July 20, 22, 25, and 27 as a computer-based test (CBT), for around 7.09 lakh candidates. NTA conducted JEE Main session 3 at 334 cities and 828 centres.

Follow JEE Main 2021 session 3 result live updates.