JEE Main 2021 result: Result of the third session of the Joint Entrance Test (JEE) Main 2021 will be declared soon. The official websites of the National Testing Agency (NTA) – jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in – will host JEE Main 2021 results. The exam was conducted offline on July 20, 22, 25, and 27, 2021, in India and abroad. For flood-hit Maharashtra students, the entrance exam will take place on August 3, 4, and admit cards have been issued. Those who took the exam can download the JEE Main 2021 answer key from NTA websites.

Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the preliminary answer key, on July 29 and 30, by paying a fee of Rs 200.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 31 July 2021 (upto 05.00 PM),” NTA said in a notification.

How To Check JEE Main 2021 Result

Usually, JEE Main 2021 results are declared soon after the final answer key, and therefore, once the final answer key is out, students can expect JEE Main 2021 session 3 results. Here are the steps to download JEE Main 2021 result:

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the tab for result Login with your application number, and password or date of birth Download your JEE Main 2021 result, marksheet

JEE Main is held for admission to the first year of BTech and other Engineering courses in IIITs, NITs and other institutes. Top candidates to qualify in the exam can take JEE Advanced, which is held for IIT admissions.