JEE Main 2021 Result: NTA’s New Tie-Breaking Policy Explained

JEE Main 2021 result expected before September 11

JEE Main 2021 session 4 result is expected by September 11. The fourth session ended yesterday, September 2. Along with the JEE Main 4th session result, the National Testing Agency will publish the cut-offs and all-India ranks.

The JEE Main exam was conducted in four sessions this year and for students who had appeared for multiple sessions, their best score among all the attempts will be used for final results.

To avoid a tie-between two candidates in a highly competitive exam, the NTA calculates their scores up to seven decimal points. However, if the tie remains after calculating scores up to seven decimal points, the NTA uses a tie-breaking policy.

JEE Main 2021 tie-breaking policy has been changed. Unlike previous years candidates’ age is no longer a factor in JEE Main ranks.

In 2020, the JEE Main tie-breaking method for JEE the Engineering paper was: candidates with higher NTA scores in Mathematics will be given preference, followed by NTA scores in Physics, and Chemistry.

If the tie remains, candidates with less proportion of negative responses will be preferred, followed by candidates older in Age.

However, as per the new policy, to break ties:

Candidates with higher marks in Mathematics will be prefered, followed by NTA score in Physics, followed by NTA score in Chemistry If the tie remains, the candidate with a lesser ratio of negative to positive response will be preferred.

The percentile score of a candidate will be calculated as: (100 X Number of candidates appeared in the session with a raw score equal to or less than the candidate)/ Total number of the candidates appearing in the session.

Registrations for JEE Advanced, the IIT Admission test, will begin on September 11, after JEE Main session 4 results.