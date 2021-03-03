Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021: List Of Top Engineering Colleges Other Than IITs

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February session ended last month and results will be announced soon. The exam will be held in three more sessions, in March, April and May. While those in the top ranks will be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced, only a few will get admission to the IITs. The JEE Main score is used for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

Here is a list of top Engineering colleges in India, as per NIRF 2020 rankings. While most of them will use JEE Main scores for admission, some of them will use scores of state-level or institute level entrance exams. Jadavpur University, for instance, will grant admission on the basis of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) result. Similarly, Anna University will use Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list for BTech admission.

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), which is the top among private Engineering colleges, has its own entrance exam – VITEEE.

List of top Engineering colleges in India (Other than IITs)

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy) National Institute of Technology Karnataka Anna University Vellore Institute of Technology National Institute of Technology Rourkela Jadavpur University Institute of Chemical Technology National Institute of Technology Warangal Amrita School of Engineering Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology National Institute of Technology Calicut Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Jamia Millia Islamia Thapar Institute of Engineering andTechnology Birla Institute of Technology and Science Amity University Noida Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology Siksha 'O' Anusandhan Malaviya National Institute of Technology Delhi Technological University Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy Birla Institute of Technology Aligarh Muslim University National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra SRM Institute of Science and Technology Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Manipal Institute of Technology National Institute of Technology Silchar

NIRF 2020 rankings: top Engineering colleges in India