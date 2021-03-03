JEE Main 2021: List Of Top Engineering Colleges Other Than IITs

JEE Main, State CETs: List Of Top Engineering Colleges Other Than IITs
The JEE Main score is used for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). Here is a list of top Engineering colleges in India, other than IITs.
Here is a list of top Engineering colleges in India, as per NIRF 2020 rankings. While most of them will use JEE Main scores for admission, some of them will use scores of state-level or institute level entrance exams. Jadavpur University, for instance, will grant admission on the basis of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) result. Similarly, Anna University will use Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list for BTech admission.
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), which is the top among private Engineering colleges, has its own entrance exam – VITEEE.
List of top Engineering colleges in India (Other than IITs)
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)
National Institute of Technology Karnataka
Anna University
Vellore Institute of Technology
National Institute of Technology Rourkela
Jadavpur University
Institute of Chemical Technology
National Institute of Technology Warangal
Amrita School of Engineering
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology
National Institute of Technology Calicut
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology
Jamia Millia Islamia
Thapar Institute of Engineering andTechnology
Birla Institute of Technology and Science
Amity University Noida
Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology
Siksha 'O' Anusandhan
Malaviya National Institute of Technology
Delhi Technological University
Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
Birla Institute of Technology
Aligarh Muslim University
National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra
SRM Institute of Science and Technology
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad
Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
Manipal Institute of Technology
National Institute of Technology Silchar
NIRF 2020 rankings: top Engineering colleges in India