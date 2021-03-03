JEE Main 2021: List Of Top Engineering Colleges Other Than IITs

  • Home
The JEE Main score is used for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). Here is a list of top Engineering colleges in India, other than IITs.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February session ended last month and results will be announced soon. The exam will be held in three more sessions, in March, April and May. While those in the top ranks will be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced, only a few will get admission to the IITs. The JEE Main score is used for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

Here is a list of top Engineering colleges in India, as per NIRF 2020 rankings. While most of them will use JEE Main scores for admission, some of them will use scores of state-level or institute level entrance exams. Jadavpur University, for instance, will grant admission on the basis of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) result. Similarly, Anna University will use Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list for BTech admission.

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), which is the top among private Engineering colleges, has its own entrance exam – VITEEE.

List of top Engineering colleges in India (Other than IITs)

  1. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)

  2. National Institute of Technology Karnataka

  3. Anna University

  4. Vellore Institute of Technology

  5. National Institute of Technology Rourkela

  6. Jadavpur University

  7. Institute of Chemical Technology

  8. National Institute of Technology Warangal

  9. Amrita School of Engineering

  10. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology

  11. National Institute of Technology Calicut

  12. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology

  13. Jamia Millia Islamia

  14. Thapar Institute of Engineering andTechnology

  15. Birla Institute of Technology and Science

  16. Amity University Noida

  17. Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

  18. Siksha 'O' Anusandhan

  19. Malaviya National Institute of Technology

  20. Delhi Technological University

  21. Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy

  22. Birla Institute of Technology

  23. Aligarh Muslim University

  24. National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra

  25. SRM Institute of Science and Technology

  26. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

  27. International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad

  28. Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering

  29. Manipal Institute of Technology

  30. National Institute of Technology Silchar

