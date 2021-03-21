Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main result will be announced at jeemain.nta.nic.in (representational photo)

JEE Main result: The preliminary answer keys of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March has been released and the result of the exam is expected soon. When announced, JEE Main 2021 result will be available on official websites – jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The window to challenge JEE Main March answer keys will end tomorrow, March 22. Candidates who want to raise objections to the preliminary answer key will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. After hearing students’ feedback, NTA will make changes to the preliminary answer key, if any, and release the final version.

Recommended: Know your Percentile/Rank in JEE Main 2021 by using JEE Main Rank Predictor Click here

JEE Main 2021 result for March exams can be expected soon after the release of the final answer keys. NTA, however, has not confirmed the result date and time in its examination calendar.

The NTA will not release the all India rank list during March results. As the entrance exam is being held in four shifts this year, the final rank list will be released during May results, where candidates’ best scores will be used.

How to challenge JEE Main (March) answer key