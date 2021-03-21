JEE Main 2021 (March): Last Day To Challenge Answer Key Tomorrow, Result Expected Soon
JEE Main 2021 result for March exams can be expected soon after the release of the final answer keys. NTA, however, has not confirmed the result date and time in its examination calendar.
JEE Main result: The preliminary answer keys of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 March has been released and the result of the exam is expected soon. When announced, JEE Main 2021 result will be available on official websites – jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The window to challenge JEE Main March answer keys will end tomorrow, March 22. Candidates who want to raise objections to the preliminary answer key will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. After hearing students’ feedback, NTA will make changes to the preliminary answer key, if any, and release the final version.
The NTA will not release the all India rank list during March results. As the entrance exam is being held in four shifts this year, the final rank list will be released during May results, where candidates’ best scores will be used.
How to challenge JEE Main (March) answer key
Go to the website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’
Login with your application number and date of birth and enter the security pin as displayed and submit.
Click on ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’.
The ID next to the question under the column ‘correct option’ is the correct answer. If you wish to challenge the option, Use one or more of the option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box
Upload supporting documents, if required
‘Save your Claim’ and move to the next screen.
You will see a display of all the option IDs you have challenged. Click on ‘save your claim and pay fee finally’.
Pay Rs 200 for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm