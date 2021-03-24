JEE Main 2021 Result Live Updates: NTA Announces March Exam Results, Know The Toppers
JEE Main Result 2021 March: To download JEE Main March scorecards, candidates will have to login to the official website with their login credentials. The entrance exam was held from March 16 to 18 and the results have been announced in just six days.
JEE Main result 2021 March: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main March exam result has been announced. The National Testing agency has announced JEE Main 2021 March result on the official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The agency released the final answer keys on the official website before announcing the results.
Steps to download JEE Main March scorecards:
Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the result link.
Enter your login details.
Submit to download JEE Main result.
NTA will conduct JEE Main 2021 in two more sessions, in April and in May. The all India rank (AIR) list will be compiled and released during the May session results.
JEE Main is the entrance exam conducted for admission to NITs, IIITs and other Government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The top 2,50,000 students who qualify in the exam will become eligible for appearing in JEE Advanced, which is held for IIT admissions.
JEE Main Toppers For March Session
Kavya Chopra scored 100 percentile in JEE Main March session.
State-Wise Toppers For JEE Main March Session
A total number of 619638 candidates were registered for Paper 1 in this session. A total of 13 candidates scored 100 percentile in the entrance exam. The NTA has also released a state-wise list of toppers in the JEE Main examination for the March session.
Over 6 lakh students registered for JEE Main
The exam was conducted from March 16 to 18 and a total of 6,19,368 candidates had registered for it.
The 100 percentile scorers are: Siddharth Kalra and Kavya Chopra from Delhi; Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy and Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana; Bratin Mondal from West Bengal; Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar,;Mridul Agarwal and Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan; Ashwin Abraham from Tamil Nadu; Atharva Abjhijit Tambat and Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra.
JEE Main: AIRs after May exam, says NTA
"After Feb, March, April, and May Session of JEE(Main)-2021 Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made available on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in," the National testing agency said today.
Direct link to download JEE Main scorecard
Here's direct link to download JEE Main result 2021 (March)
13 students secure 100 percentile
13 students have secured perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main March result. Here is the list:
JEE Main March result announced in just six days
In a first, the NTA has announced JEE Main result in just six days. Details of the toppers will be available soon.
NTA announces JEE Main 2021 March results
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of JEE Main March exam. Candidates can now visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in to download their scorecards.