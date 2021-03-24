JEE Main 2021 Result Live Updates: NTA Announces March Exam Results, Know The Toppers

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main 2021 March results now available at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main result 2021 March: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main March exam result has been announced. The National Testing agency has announced JEE Main 2021 March result on the official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The agency released the final answer keys on the official website before announcing the results.

To download JEE Main March scorecards, candidates will have to login to the official website with their login credentials. The entrance exam was held from March 16 to 18 and the results have been announced in just six days.

Steps to download JEE Main March scorecards:

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the result link.

Enter your login details.

Submit to download JEE Main result.

NTA will conduct JEE Main 2021 in two more sessions, in April and in May. The all India rank (AIR) list will be compiled and released during the May session results.

JEE Main is the entrance exam conducted for admission to NITs, IIITs and other Government-funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). The top 2,50,000 students who qualify in the exam will become eligible for appearing in JEE Advanced, which is held for IIT admissions.

