JEE Main 2021: How Are Cut-Off Marks Calculated

The National Testing Agency will be releasing the JEE Main cut-off marks along with the results of the May session. The cut-off marks will determine which candidates will be able to qualify for JEE Advanced. NTA will be releasing a cumulative JEE Main cut-off list for all the four sessions. The first session of JEE Main was held from February 23 to 26.

Read More: JEE Main 2021- Answer Key Released For February Session, Application Reopens For March

Candidates who get equal or more than the JEE Main cut-off score will qualify the national-level entrance examination.

Criteria for JEE Main cut-off marks

The examination authority decides on the JEE Main cut-off marks based on various factors including the difficulty level of papers, total number of candidates taking the exam, total number of seats available for admission and previous year cut-off trends.

JEE Main cut-off marks are given in the form of normalised percentile scores to avoid any disparity created due to the difficulty level of the paper in different shifts.

The JEE Main candidates will be getting an All India Rank based on their best scores, in case they appear for the exam more than once.

The JEE Main candidates can have a look at the previous years’ cut-off lists to understand what percentile is being considered for the qualification in the examination.

JEE Main 2021 Marks vs Percentile vs Rank

JEE Main marks vs percentile is obtained through normalisation. NTA adopts a unique normalization formula to arrive at the final score. Percentile scores indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below (same or lower raw scores) that particular percentile in that examination and this is generally from a scale of 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

Therefore, the higher scorer of each session will end up securing the same percentile of 100 which is desirable.

NTA will compile the raw marks of the students and normalize the same to arrive at the percentile scores for each subject – Maths, Physics and Chemistry as well as total. The highest score of each session will get the same percentile of 100 which is ideal. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores will also be converted to percentiles.

This percentile score will be used for the preparation of the merit lists. It is to be noted that the percentile scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places such that bunching effect can be reduced as can ties amongst candidates with the same scores.



JEE Main answer key

NTA has released the answer keys for JEE Main february session on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can challenge the answers on March 2 and 3. Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 200 to challenge the JEE Mains answer key.

JEE Main March session

It has also started the registration process for the JEE Main March session. The JEE Main second session will be held from March 15 to 18. The candidates can do a fresh registration for the second JEE Main attempt or the already registered candidates can apply for the March session.