JEE Main 2021 result for session 3 expected today

The National Test Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the third session of JEE Main 2021 today, considering the past practices of the NTA, which conducts the exam. The final answer key was released last evening on the official site of NTA-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Test Agency (NTA) held session 3 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) on July 20, 22, 25, and 27. The exam was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT), for around 7.09 lakh candidates. NTA conducted JEE Main exam throughout India, across 334 cities and 828 centres.

Since JEE Main is conducted in multiple shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated with each of the shifts, NTA follows a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores. Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically, the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The JEE Main paper comprised -- Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Each subject had multiple-choice questions of 4 marks each and numerical-based questions. The multiple-choice questions carried a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. In JEE Main, if two or more candidates score the same JEE Main NTA scores, a tie-breaking methodology will be followed to break the deadlock in this order -

(a) Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Mathematics in the test

(b) Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Physics in the test

(c) Candidates obtaining a higher percentile score in Chemistry in the test

(d) Candidates older in age to be preferred