JEE Main 2021 Result For BArch, BPlanning Expected Soon; Check Details

JEE Main 2021 Result Paper 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results of JEE Main 2021 BArch, BPlanning (Paper 2) examinations soon.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 17, 2021 12:39 pm IST
JEE Main 2021 result for Paper 2 is likely to be released soon
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results of JEE Main 2021 BArch, BPlanning (Paper 2) examinations soon. Candidates can check the JEE Main BArch and BPlanning results on the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in by logging in with their credentials. The results of engineering aspirants have already been released. A total of 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in JEE Main this year, while 18 candidates have shared the top rank.

This year, JEE Main was held in four sessions. However, for BArch and BPlanning, JEE Main was held twice, in February and in August.

Two candidates, Josyula Venkata Aditya and Jadhav Aditya Sunil secured 100 percentile in the first session of Paper 2.

As many as 63,065 candidates had appeared for the JEE Main Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). 22,748 candidates, as per statistics released by NTA, appeared for both BArch and BPlanning papers.

How To Download JEE Main BArch, BPlanning Result

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the designated tab, click on the result

Step 3: Insert JEE Main application number and date of birth on the next window

Step 4: Submit and download the JEE Main BTech and BPlanning result, score card

