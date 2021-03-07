JEE Main 2021 Result, Final Answer Key Expected Soon; No All India Rank List For February Exams

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the results of JEE Main 2021 papers held in February soon on its official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. The BTech, BArch and BPlanning candidates will be able to access their JEE Main results by logging into the examination portal using their application number and password.

This time the JEE Main results for February session will not be released along with the All India Ranks indicating the position of the qualifying candidates in the national-level examination.

NTA will be releasing the JEE Main All India Ranks along with the results of the May session. The final merit list will be based on the percentile scores instead of raw marks. In case the candidates have appeared for the examination more than once and manage to qualify each time, their best out of all the attempts will be considered for the merit list.

The JEE Main papers were held from February 23 to 26. The NTA had earlier released the JEE Main provisional answer keys for the February session. The candidates could access the JEE Main answer key by logging into the examination portal.

The answer key reflected the correct responses against each question. The candidates were allowed to raise objections to the provisional answer sheet by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. Based on the objections, the NTA will be releasing the final JEE Main answer key.

Over 6.6 Lakh candidates had registered for the BTech papers of whom 95 percent appeared for the examination.

Meanwhile the NTA has already conducted the registration process for JEE Main March session on its website. This time the NTA has done away with the correction facility for JEE Main application forms due to lack of time, hence the candidates were advised to fill the form carefully. The JEE Main second session will be from March 15 to 18.